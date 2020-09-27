A man and a child were injured in a crash involving a car and an ATV on Mason Creek Road in Hebron Sunday afternoon.
Due to the severity of their injuries, a 24-year-old man and his 3-year-old son were reportedly airlifted from the scene after multiple emergency units arrived at the 600 block of Mason Creek at 1 p.m., according to the Jones County Sheriff's Department. The JCSD, EMServ and Fire District 1 volunteer fire departments responded.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
