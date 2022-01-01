Two Laurel drivers were seriously injured, including a teenager who was airlifted after a wreck on Highway 15 near Moss on New Year’s Eve.
Wendell Powell, 39, was traveling south in a 2011 Nissan Titan when it collided with a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 driven by 18-year-old Aidan Bigbie around 3 p.m. in front of Dollar General. Witnesses stated the S10 was pulling onto the highway attempting to go north on Highway 15 when the pickups collided, spinning the S-10 several times in the road, said Jones Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner
Powell’s vehicle ran off the highway and into a tree. Bigbie was trapped in his truck, and it took emergency personnel 19 minutes to extricate him from the vehicle. It took emergency personnel more than 1 hour and 20 minutes to clear the scene.
Powell and Bigbie received severe injuries from the crash and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Bigbie was airlifted from the scene, and EMServ transported Powell.
Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded along with Jasper County's Stringer and Moss volunteers. The Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded, but the crash is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.