Two traffic stops netted three suspected drug dealers and took 32 grams of methamphetamine off the streets last week, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division reported.
Shannon Palmer, 38, of Waynesboro and Angela Phillips, 46, of Monroe were stopped Wednesday at Highway 15 and Cook Avenue after failing to stop at a stop sign, Driskell said. After they were pulled over, law enforcement officials found 15 grams of meth. Phillips had the drugs and Palmer claimed them, but they’re both getting charged, Driskell said.
The pair were charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and that charge was enhanced because they were within 1,500 feet of a church. Judge Grant Hedgepeth set their bonds at $50,000 each in Jones County Justice Court. Palmer has since posted bond and been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Phillips also had a bench warrant for her arrest, according to the JCSD’s inmate website.
On Friday, 39-year-old Jerry Yates of Collins was stopped on Highway 84 West. The deputy noticed him acting nervous and Driskell contacted the deputy when he heard the name of the driver come across the radio, knowing he had a history of drug offenses.
Driskell got a search warrant and 17.1 grams of meth and a loaded firearm were found in the center console of the vehicle, he said.
Yates was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. His bond was also set at $50,000, which he has since posted and been released.
The average user takes a gram of meth or a little more per day, so getting those drugs off the streets likely prevented more than a dozen people from getting their fixes, Driskell said.
“That’s a good amount of drugs,” he said of the 32 grams that were seized in two days. “That’s definitely more than personal use and more than a mid-level dealer.”
