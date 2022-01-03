A Tennessee man is facing serious charges after he was caught transporting 20 pounds of cocaine in Jones County before Christmas.
Nathan Kimble, 23, of Nashville was charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule 2 controlled substance and is being held on the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond, which was set by Judge David Lyons in Jones County Justice Court.
Details were few and public information officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol took several days to provide information that was requested about the arrest. Troopers with the MHP Traveling Criminal Apprehension Program made the traffic stop on I-59 on Dec. 16 and seized 20 pounds of cocaine and a vehicle, and MHP and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are continuing to investigate the drug-trafficking case, according to the brief press release. “The arrest and seizure are attributed to the cooperative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies determined to curb the transportation of illegal narcotics.”
No other information was released, including Kimble’s name. But Kimble was seen in court the next day with an MHP trooper and he is on the jail website charged with trafficking a controlled substance and his booking date is Dec. 16 at 3:35 p.m. The street value of 20 pounds of cocaine is more than $250,000.
A search of his name didn’t reveal any criminal history, but it did show highlights of Kimble playing football for Overton High School in the Nashville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.