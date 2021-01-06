As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe campaign created by a reported family friend had raised $23,000 for family of pilot Jason Krakowiak, who died in a fiery crash near Tucker’s Crossing on Dec. 29.
Family friend James Martin started the campaign Monday for Jyl, August and Parker Krakowiak — the pilot’s wife and sons. The donations were steadily rolling in on Wednesday, with individual dollar amounts reaching the hundreds.
"The Krakowiaks are one of the most phenomenal families that you will ever meet," Martin wrote on the web page. "They are a spiritual, fun-loving, easy-going, adventurous family, whose personalities and smiles light up people's lives. They share their love with everyone they come across, friends, family or strangers."
Martin and family members weren’t interested in speaking to media, they said. A thorough web search reveals little about the Krakowiaks, reportedly private people.
Jason Krakowiak was a helicopter pilot and pilot instructor, Martin wrote. He was an aerial firefighter, a private and government charter and, most recently, an aerial saw pilot. Jyl is a full-time mom for her boys, ages 4 and 6.
“Jyl, Parker, and August have been devastated by the loss of their husband, father and hero,” Martin wrote. In these poignant times, Jyl is still trying to process the loss of her soul mate, while being the anchor for her children. She has to provide for her and her family, manage bills, finances, and plan for their altered future.
The proceeds will go toward the family’s monthly housing expenses, supplies, cost-of-living and an attorney.
Krakowiak died in Glade after his helicopter went down and burst into flames, authorities said. Ernest Hollingsworth of the coroner’s office said his cause of death was blunt-force trauma.
Just before 9 a.m. emergency teams lined Highway 15 South as a plume of smoke could be seen emerging from the property of pastor Dan Atkinson, at Tuckers Crossing. Ronny Cooley, the sole witness, said he heard an explosion before rescue personnel raced in. Krakowiak, 40, of Ormond Beach, Fla., was pronounced dead on the scene.
At the time of the crash, the MD500 helicopter, relatively small in size, burst into flames, said Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner. Krakowiak, the sole occupant, had been clearing tree limbs along power-line rights-of-way under the employ of Signature Utility Services, under contract with Mississippi Power. Krakowiak had declared an emergency landing before the helicopter crashed in a wooded area, a source said, and the location was difficult for vehicles to access.
The fire that ensued was a magnesium fire, Bumgardner said, which is difficult to extinguish. A series of popping noises could be heard coming from the wreckage after the fire was put out, so the immediate area wasn’t safe for non-emergency personnel for a time.
Messages to those who knew Krakowiak weren’t immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.