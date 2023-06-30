Mayor Johnny Magee opened his annual State of the City address by quoting Mississippi native Eudora Welty. The renowned author wrote, “It doesn’t matter if it takes a long time getting there; the point is to have a destination,” he said. “This administration has a definite destination.”
Magee outlined Capital Improvement Projects that were completed in 2022:
• Contract II at the Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex/ Elvin Ulmer Eightplex was completed in August of 2022 at a cost of $2.6 million, with funds from the City Recreation Tax and a MDEQ grant to cap the old landfill.
• Laurel Sportsplex Contract III is under construction with an anticipated completion date of June 2023 at a cost of $4.9 million, funded through the City Recreation Tax on hotels and restaurants. It includes the construction of the final four fields at the Elvin Ulmer Eightplex, concessions, concrete sidewalks, dugouts, batting cages, paving of roads, parking lot, roadway and field lighting.
• What began years ago as the Beacon Street Gateway Project and ended up being the Leontyne Price Gateway was completed in October at a cost of $5.3 million, with $3.6 million coming from MDOT and $1.7 million from a city bond issue. The project extended from the MDOT ROW at I-59 North to Central Avenue, with roadway and pedestrian and drainage improvements.
• The Central Avenue Roundabout and improvements in the 500 block was completed in August. It was funded with an $870,000 MDOT grant and a match of $592,000 from the city for a total cost of $1.5 million.
• The South 16th Avenue Utility and Roadway Project was completed in August at a cost of $1.5 million in city funds. The project included milling and overlay, striping and utility improvements on 16th Avenue from Ellisville Boulevard to Queen Street.
• MLK Avenue improvements were completed in December at a cost of $2.7 million. It included milling and overlay, striping and utility improvements from Chantilly Street to East 20th Street and was paid for through city funds.
• The Kimberly and Katherine Drive Utility and Roadway Improvements were completed in December at a cost of $2.1 million out of city funds.
• NRCS Lagoon Access Road was completed in June at a total cost of $4.1 million, with $3.1 million coming from NRCS and $950,000 from the city’s Public Utility Fund.
• The Oak Park Alumni Building was completed at a cost of $568,000 with city funds.
The total of these nine projects during 2022 was $23.6 million.
“We have a destination,” Magee said.
Upcoming Capital Improvement Projects/Applied-For Projects:
• Brown Street Drainage and Access Road — State funding of $650,000 was made available by Sen. Juan Barnett for a project that will make drainage improvements in the Brown Circle area and also construct an alternate emergency access road on the western end of Brown Street. It was still in the design phase and acquiring right-of-way. Located in Ward 7.
• Spec Wilson Boulevard Pedestrian Improvements Project — This project began in the spring and has a total cost of $1.7 million, which will include reconstruction of curb and gutter, sidewalks, raised median islands with pedestrian refuge areas, crosswalks, storm drainage and landscaping. It will extend from Carrol Gartin Boulevard north to Central Avenue.
• Massey and Smyly CDBG Blower and Grist System updates at the waste water treatment plants — It was in the design phase and should begin this summer. The total cost is $1.5 million with funds coming from a Community Development Block Grant and Public Utility Funds.
• 3rd Avenue ARPA Water, sewer and stormwater improvements — The total cost of project is $2.3 million, with 50 percent coming from city ARPA funds and, if funded, 50 percent from a one-to-one match from the state. The project will span from 10th Street to 13th Street and is in Ward 5. If funded by the state, construction should begin in fall of 2023.
• Dr. Deborrah Hyde Avenue (formerly Joe Wheeler Avenue) ARPA Water, Sewer and Stormwater Improvements — The total cost of this project is $3 million, with 50 percent coming from city’s ARPA funds and the other 50 percent, if funded, coming from a one-to-one match from state ARPA funds. The project will span from Chantilly Street to East 20th Street and is in Wards 4 and 5.
• 15th Avenue ARPA Water, Sewer and Stormwater Improvements — The cost of the project is $3.2 million and will be paid 50 percent out of city’s ARPA funds and, if funded, the other 50 percent will come from a one-to-one match from state ARPA funding. This project is located in Wards 6 and 2, and will cover from Congress Street to 12th Street.
• The 2023 Overlay Project went out for bid in March and bids were opened April 6th — This construction cost is estimated at $3.5 million to pave and restore 22 neighborhood streets. This is a city-wide project and will encompass all wards, with streets being chosen by the council members representing their areas. The necessary infrastructure work will be one by Veolia.
• 12th Street Improvement Project —Sidewalks, pedestrian and safety improvements on 12th Street, from 7th Avenue to 16th Avenue, especially around the high school, where a child was involved in a tragic, deadly accident crossing this street. The project was funded by a $3 million Community Fund Grant through the last Congress. The city was aided with this grant by former Rep. Steven Palazzo.
• The city received a Miss. Home Corp grant in the amount of $505,000 in 2019, but COVID slowed the progress. “We are in the process of renovating four homes, with average renovation costs of $39,00,0 and totally rebuilding two at a cost of $123,000 each,” Magee said. “We will not be able to apply for another Home grant until this one is closed out, but there are some smaller grants available through USDA. Laurel has hundreds of people who own their homes, who need assistance in improving them.”
• The City of Laurel partnered with the Laurel Housing Authority on the construction of the “much-needed Laurel/Jones County Visitors Center” on Leontyne Price Boulevard.
• The city has once again applied for the RAISE grant, which is a project that spans from the intersection of Cook Avenue and Cross Street to 16th Avenue. The projected cost is $25 million.
• The city has applied for another federal grant to do rehabilitation on West Drive, from Grandview Drive to Airport Drive. “This is a much-traveled roadway that is in dire need of repair,” Magee said. The cost of this project is estimated at $2.5 million.
• The city is actively working with Laurel Housing Authority and HUD to be able to provide temporary and emergency housing to those who need it, Magee said. “We want to be able to help people on an emergency situation where Laurel Housing Authority rules will not allow them to offer emergency housing, but there is a need, and we have plans to help where we can,” he said. “We are also hoping to be able to find ways to assist these homeowners of Laurel who need repairs.”
Excluding the HUD partnership with Laurel Housing Authority, the total of these projects that are upcoming and/or applied totals $47.5 million.
“We have a destination,” Magee said. “Come and take the ride with us.”
