A Laurel man was arrested with a large quantity of ecstasy after Laurel Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a residence on North 14th Avenue on Friday morning.
Peter Dubose III, 30, was charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm after officers found approximately 250 doses of the drug, according to a press release from Chief Tommy Cox. The pills were in the residence at 1126 North 14th Ave. when officers from the LPD’s Narcotics, Investigations and Patrol divisions executed the warrant.
Dubose made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $20,000. He has since bonded out of the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Investigator Rodrigus Carr is assigned to the case.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
