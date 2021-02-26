A Sumrall woman hit a jackpot for $25,000 while playing the 12 Times Pay slot machine at Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville on Monday. The woman, identified only as Judy P., declined to have her photo taken by casino officials. In addition to slots, Bok Homa also offers table games and The Sportsbook. For more information, visit
