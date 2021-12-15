12.16 jones college nursing

Jones College Associate Degree Nursing graduates participates in the nursing professions’ traditional, Lamp Lighting, Pinning and Graduation Ceremony, after successfully finishing the nursing program.

Twenty-nine associate degree nursing graduates from Jones College are ready to join the workforce as they celebrated with a Pinning, Graduation and Lamp Lighting Ceremony.

The transition from student to nurse has been especially challenging for this group of nursing graduates, said Associate Degree Program Director Mike Cummings. The constant adjustments made to comply with COVID-19 restrictions during the past two years have prepared these nurses for the “real world” of nursing.

Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith told the audience of friends and family at the Nurse Pinning Ceremony that the ability to be adaptable during an unprecedented pandemic is admirable. He continued praising the 2021 class of associate degree nurses for choosing a noble profession.

“There’s no greater profession than nursing because it impacts lives, many lives. Everyone has been impacted at some point in your life by a nurse and if not, you will be. We expect great things from you,” Smith said. “You’ll see so many emotions and you’ll enrich some many lives like you’ve never imagined.”

The nursing school tradition of the Lighting of the Lamp concluded the special Pinning and Graduation Ceremony. This ceremony is a symbol of the passing on of knowledge from nursing faculty to graduates after receiving their official Nurse Pin with a Maltese Cross.

Fall nursing graduates

Ondranna Barnes, Mount Olive

Germecca Bolton, Laurel

Courtney Boothe, Heidelberg

Breanna Boyles, Brookhaven

Christina Breazeale, Ellisville

Layken Carney, Columbia

Alec Culbertson, Ellisville

Kayla Daley, Laurel

Alexander Ducksworth, Petal

Morgan Freeman, Waynesboro

Bobbi Gamble, Petal

Kelsey Hamilton, Raleigh

Kris Hudson, Clara

Josh Kemp ,Hattiesburg

Rachel Kendrick , Hattiesburg

Anna Grace King , Ellisville

Tori Kitchens Lott, Richton

Abby Lillie, Raleigh

Bryce McMullan Landrum,Soso

Payton Nelsen,Lucedale

Ashlea Odom Carlton, Petal

Jamie Parker,Stringer

Terra Pitts, Laurel

Katie Runnels Shows, Mount Olive

Jamal Sampson, Hattiesburg

Kanai Spiney, Hattiesburg

Legend Waldrup, Laurel

Alainna Wells, Hattiesburg

Laken Windham, Heidelberg

