Twenty-nine associate degree nursing graduates from Jones College are ready to join the workforce as they celebrated with a Pinning, Graduation and Lamp Lighting Ceremony.
The transition from student to nurse has been especially challenging for this group of nursing graduates, said Associate Degree Program Director Mike Cummings. The constant adjustments made to comply with COVID-19 restrictions during the past two years have prepared these nurses for the “real world” of nursing.
Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith told the audience of friends and family at the Nurse Pinning Ceremony that the ability to be adaptable during an unprecedented pandemic is admirable. He continued praising the 2021 class of associate degree nurses for choosing a noble profession.
“There’s no greater profession than nursing because it impacts lives, many lives. Everyone has been impacted at some point in your life by a nurse and if not, you will be. We expect great things from you,” Smith said. “You’ll see so many emotions and you’ll enrich some many lives like you’ve never imagined.”
The nursing school tradition of the Lighting of the Lamp concluded the special Pinning and Graduation Ceremony. This ceremony is a symbol of the passing on of knowledge from nursing faculty to graduates after receiving their official Nurse Pin with a Maltese Cross.
For more about the Associate Degree Nursing program at JC, visit www.jcjc.edu/programs/adn/
Fall nursing graduates
Ondranna Barnes, Mount Olive
Germecca Bolton, Laurel
Courtney Boothe, Heidelberg
Breanna Boyles, Brookhaven
Christina Breazeale, Ellisville
Layken Carney, Columbia
Alec Culbertson, Ellisville
Kayla Daley, Laurel
Alexander Ducksworth, Petal
Morgan Freeman, Waynesboro
Bobbi Gamble, Petal
Kelsey Hamilton, Raleigh
Kris Hudson, Clara
Josh Kemp ,Hattiesburg
Rachel Kendrick , Hattiesburg
Anna Grace King , Ellisville
Tori Kitchens Lott, Richton
Abby Lillie, Raleigh
Bryce McMullan Landrum,Soso
Payton Nelsen,Lucedale
Ashlea Odom Carlton, Petal
Jamie Parker,Stringer
Terra Pitts, Laurel
Katie Runnels Shows, Mount Olive
Jamal Sampson, Hattiesburg
Kanai Spiney, Hattiesburg
Legend Waldrup, Laurel
Alainna Wells, Hattiesburg
Laken Windham, Heidelberg
