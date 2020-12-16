A pregnant woman who was accused of using illegal drugs while pregnant is in custody, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Ashley Ann Pace, 29, was charged with felony child abuse after being arrested Tuesday by the JCSD’s Fugitive Task Force at a residence on Nobles Road in the Myrick Community.
Pace was wanted after JCSD investigators received a referral from Child Protective Services that Pace was abusing drugs. A subsequent drug test showed that she tested positive for methamphetamine while pregnant and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Pace was featured on “Felon Friday” on the JCSD’s Facebook page last week and shared by news outlets and residents. Tips from that led to her location on Tuesday, JCSD officials said.
