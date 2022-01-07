A Seminary woman and two children died in a crash Wednesday on Highway 49 in Covington County.
Georgia Brazieal, 29, and passengers Colton Morgan, 4, and 1-month-old Waylon Blakeney died from injuries sustained in the crash. Blakeney was born Dec. 8, 2021 to Katie and Caleb Blakeney. Grandmother Diana McPhail posted to Facebook she had to do three things she never wanted to do in her life, including "identifying the body of her 4-week-old grandbaby, tell her son, the child's father, his baby is gone and tell her daughter-in-law her baby and best friend died."
"Just keep us all in yalls prayer as we sleepwalking threw this nightmare,” she wrote.
Around 10:05 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Covington County. A 2008 International Tractor-Trailer driven by Quentin Harvey, 31, of Donalsonville, Georgia, traveled south on Highway 49 when he collided with a 2010 Toyota Sienna driven Brazieal, who traveling east across Highway 49.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
