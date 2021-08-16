Home-schooled 19-year-old was ‘sassy’ and ‘loyal’
A 19-year-old Laurel woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in south Jones County.
Abigail Rose Delrie — “Abbie” to her friends — was pronounced dead after crashing a pickup on Monarch Road, Coroner Burl Hall confirmed.
Delrie was a member of Journey Church of Laurel and had been a home-school student. She was one of five daughters of Timothy and Jess Delrie.
Around 12:22 p.m., Ovett, Glade and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a rollover crash on Monarch Road, between Moulder and Langley roads. Initial reports suggested that speed was a factor in the crash.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a navy blue Ford pickup overturned against a tree. Delrie was the only person in the pickup and had life-threatening injuries. She was entrapped between a large tree, the roof and driver’s-side door of the truck, said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council. While trapped with severe injuries, Delrie received medical attention from firefighters as they attempted to remove her from the truck, which took about 30 minutes, Bumgardner said.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene. No other injuries were reported. Services for Delrie will be at Journey Church, 130 Northeast Drive, with visitation from 5-8 p.m. Friday and the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Brother Robby Johnson will officiate. View her obituary on Page A3.
A crash on I-59 near the U.S. 11 bridge between three passenger vehicles and two 18-wheelers claimed the life of one driver Friday around 1:15 p.m. No other injuries were reported.
Another fatality occurred n a crash Saturday around 5 p.m. on U.S. 49, Mississippi Highway Patrol reported. Deidre Walker, 37, of Petal lost control of her 2007 GMC Yukon while traveling north on U.S. 49. Walker sustained severe injuries from the crash and was transported to Forrest General Hospital for her injuries. She died at the hospital.
