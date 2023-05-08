An unidentified man was robbed at gunpoint on May 2 at the Super 8 motel in Laurel by two women and one man, Laurel police reported.
At about 8:17 a.m., the victim entered his room with one of the women. A few minutes after that, her sister knocked on the door. Once the door was opened, the two women and a man who was hiding out of sight, jumped the man. One of the women pulled a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, LPD said.
