A three-vehicle crash resulted in multiple injuries, including to a newborn baby, Wednesday evening on Highway 84 West near the Dollar General in Hebron.
A 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Ralph Thompson, 61, of Prentiss collided with a 2015 Hyundai Accent driven by Anthony Collum, 22, of Moss Point that was traveling south on Highway 529, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported. A 2008 Honda Accord driven by Amanda Herrin, 21, of Heidelberg then collided with the Camaro. MHP responded to the crash around 6:20 p.m.
Collum received severe injuries, and two passengers in his vehicle — Haley Hammons, 21, and their newborn son Jace Collum — received minor injuries, according to the report. They were transported by EMServ Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. All drivers and occupants were restrained at the time of the crash.
On Thursday evening, just up the highway in Covington County, MHP responded to a fatal wreck.
Chaniquel Hathorn, 28, of Prentiss was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Ford Fusion she was driving crossed in front of a westbound 2018 Kia Rio driven by LaDiamond King, 24, of Collins just after 5:30 p.m. King had minor injuries, reported MHP, which is investigating all three crashes.
