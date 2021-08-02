Laurel couple celebrates birth of fraternal triplets
For Mercedes Terrell and Jarvis Milsap, three is a magic number. The Laurel couple was excited with the news of their first pregnancy but then got three times the joy.
On March 3 at 3:30 p.m., third-grade teacher Terrell and Milsap learned at Terrell’s first ultrasound they were having fraternal triplets.
“What a great day to find out about having three babies, right?” Terrell said.
Marcie Jones, Terrell’s mother, said after the ultrasound, Terrell handed her the sonogram, showing three babies.
“She was overwhelmed and said ‘It’s three of them,’” Jones said. “I was amazed that it was three and shocked.”
Milsap said he knew there was a big possibility that they would have a multiple birth as both had twin and triplets in the family lineage. Milsap had twins on his side of the family. Terrell said. “I later found out that triplets ran on my dad’s side.”
Jones said that twins were on her father’s side of the family, and it skipped a generation. “I was surprised, but I knew it would hit someone in our generation,” Jones said. “I let her know it was OK, and I told her this is exciting.”
Milsap has overcome a lot of adversity in his life, said Stephanie Renee, his sister.
"Jarvis’s lost his mother at the age of three from childbirth complications with her third child when he was only 3-years-old," Renee said. "Literally three months after his mother died, he e was immediately sent to the children’s hospital in Jackson to have open heart surgery."
Now, Mislap has purchased his first home as well as become the father of triplet boys, who are so fortunate to have him and Mercedes as parents, Renee said.
"Jarvis is so deserving of this rare gift that has been bestowed upon him and Mercedes," Renee said.
Terrell, who taught third grade at The New William J. Berry Elementary School in Heidelberg while she was pregnant, said her students were also excited and were picking out names for the babies and wanted to know the genders. She said her pregnancy was good, but she had hoped to carry her triplets for 34 weeks before giving birth.
Terrell carried the triplets for 31 weeks — the average term for triplets is 32 weeks — before going into labor July 22 and said her water broke at 12:30 a.m.
“I quickly went into labor after (my water broke), so I headed straight to the hospital,” Terrell said. “Thankfully, we didn’t stay far from the hospital and were only 11 minutes out. Everything afterward happened pretty quickly.”
She gave birth at 1:21 a.m. and 1:22 a.m. to sons Jaheim, Jamir and Jamar at South Central Regional Medical Center. Each weighed a little over 3 pounds at the time of birth. The triplets are currently at the NICU at Forrest General Hospital and are doing well.
Jones said she is excited to be a grandmother of triplets and so ready for the challenge.
“Not only will we have those 3, but my son and his wife had their new baby in January,” Jones said. “So it’s going to feel like we have quadruplets.”
Jones said there will be plenty of family members to help with the new babies with a 7-year-old granddaughter, great-grandmothers Ruth Wheaton Hare, Bonnie Jones and Quillie Ann Milsap, along with aunts and uncles, god-mothers, great-godmothers and great-godfathers.
“We have a great support system,” Jones said.
Milsap said it’s an honor to have the title of triplets dad.
“I have three to love, three to kiss, but best of all, there’s three to love,” he said. “I never thought I would have three beautiful children, and I know how lucky I am — having triplets is such a gift.”
