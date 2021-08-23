JCSD searching for felony-fleeing suspect
Three pursuits by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies over a period of four days ended in two crashes with one injured.
On Sunday evening, a driver who attempted to flee a JCSD checkpoint at Highway 11 South and New Hope Road led deputies on a chase. After fleeing, the driver crashed on New Hope Road as deputies pursued, and he fled on foot into the woods. He was able to elude deputies and is now wanted for felony fleeing.
The Nissan Altima that crashed is registered to a Greene County individual. The heavily damaged vehicle was towed from the scene. No deputies were injured from the pursuit. Anyone with information about the identity or location of the driver of the Nissan Altima should contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).
On Saturday, JCSD searched for a man wanted for felony fleeing after he eluded the Laurel Police Department one day earlier. Jerry Jerome Patterson, 61, of Taylorsville fled LPD officers and led them on a chase Friday evening. The chase went from the city into the county jurisdiction, where Patterson almost hit a JCSD patrol cruiser head-on near Graves Road, JCSD reported. The chase continued onto Highway 84 to Mason Creek Road and onto Mag Hatten Road, where Patterson eluded deputies on foot.
The suspect vehicle from the chase was later found at Patterson’s girlfriend’s house. Patterson was arrested on Saturday at the Super 8 motel on 16th Avenue after the JCSD received a tip. He was charged with felony fleeing, providing false information to law enforcement and there were warrants for his arrest from another agency.
On Wednesday, a driver who failed to yield at the I-59 exit 99 Sandersville exit off-ramp was pursued by JCSD deputies. He turned right onto Highway 11 after fleeing from police. The driver failed to stop and a chase began onto Highway 11. The driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped into a ditch off of Susie B. Ruffin near the 24th Avenue intersection. The vehicle was removed and towed from the ditch.
He has several different citations pending and suffered some serious injuries from the crash and was transported to SCRMC and later transported to Forrest General Hospital.
