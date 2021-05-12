Three motorcycles wrecked in one weekend in Jones County during Motorcycle Safety Month.
On Friday, two motorcycles crashed near the 400 block of Ovett-Moselle Road.
According to JCSD, when deputies arrived on scene, two motorcycles, a 2007 Suzuki SV6 and a 1992 Honda CBR6 were in the ditch, but not the drivers. As Deputy Troy Lewis was traveling on Ovett Moselle Road, he made contact with one of the drivers, Dartagnan Alford, who was transported to South Central by EMServ ambulance for medical attention. One driver of the motorcycle was located away from the scene and transported by EmServe to a local hospital for” duplicate of sentence before it. non-life-threatening injuries. The other rider left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.
In the second incident a motorcyclist ran off the road near the intersection of Freedom and Township roads Saturday afternoon. The rider, driving a 2000 Honda Shadow, could not remember what happened after crashing and was found unconscious at the scene. After emergency personnel arrived, the driver was conscious, then transported by EMServ to a local hospital.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
The events happened during National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, which takes place as the more riders come out due to the warm weather. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, motorcycle riders are 29 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, and are four times more likely to be injured.
In 2019, there were 5,014 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes, a decrease from 2018 (5,038). Motorcyclist deaths accounted for 14% of the total highway fatalities that year, according to the U.S. Department of transportation.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that helmets saved 1,872 motorcyclists’ lives in 2017, and could have saved approximately 749 more lives had motorcyclists worn their helmets.
Because vehicle drivers control a much larger machine, it is imperative that they keep close watch for motorcyclists who may be riding nearby. Drivers may follow these tips to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle, states the NHTSA.
For more information on motorcycle safety, visit www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/motorcycles.
