Three vehicles were damaged and one person was hospitalized after a crash at Lower Myrick Road and Triangle Drive halted traffic Thursday evening.
Police, volunteer firefighters and paramedics responded to a crash reported at about 5:30 p.m. and found that a pickup had nearly flipped onto the car behind it and that a van had rolled into the nearby woods. Witnesses said the van was “flying” at about 70 mph— the speed limit on the road is 45. The truck that was flipped couldn’t have known the van was traveling that fast, the witnesses said.
A car, which was behind the pickup at the intersection, sustained some minor damage as the pickup nearly landed on it.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments and EMServ ambulance responded to the scene.
