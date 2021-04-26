The Laurel Police Department collected more than 320 pounds of prescription drugs on Saturday during its drug take-back event.
The drugs will be packaged and given to the Drug Enforcement Administration for disposal.
More than 2,100 pounds of drugs have been collected in the seven-year history of the program at the LPD. The next drug take-back will be in October.
