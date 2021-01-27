Hudson, Page to challenge Magee in mayoral race
With a little more than a week left to qualify, only a handful are challenging incumbents for elected office in Laurel.
Two-term Democratic Mayor Johnny Magee announced early on that he would seek another four-year term. Independents Anthony Hudson and Kim Page have also qualified for the city’s top job.
A pair of council members in their first terms also have opponents. Ward 7 Councilman Anthony Page is being challenged by Tracy House, and Ward 6 Councilwoman Grace Amos is being challenged by Felix Fenderson. All are running as Democrats.
Incumbent council members Jason Capers (I-Ward 1), Tony Wheat (R-Ward 2), Tony Thaxton (R-Ward 3) and George Carmichael (D-Ward 4) have also qualified to run, but Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys had not qualified as of noon Wednesday.
Others have expressed interest in running and some have picked up qualifying packets, but only the four challengers had turned in their paperwork so far.
Qualifying for those who want to run for mayor or council will continue through 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 6. Primary races are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
The mayor’s salary is $75,000 per year and council members make $19,000, while the council president makes $20,000.
