From staff reports
Four Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor following violent encounters with suspects while serving the residents of Jones County in 2020. They were honored at the department's annual Christmas party.
“Your actions and conduct in the face of extreme, life-threatening danger in the performance of your law enforcement duties qualifies you for the Medal of Valor,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said during the presentation. “We are pleased to award you this honor and, more importantly, thankful that your training and preparation for such an incident meant that you survived the encounter.”
Each honoree was presented with a certificate and a Medal of Valor bar to be worn on their Class A uniforms.
During a traffic stop on New Year’s Day, Deputy Matt Bailey was shot at by 35-year-old Ralston “Roscoe” Sinclair Keyes, who fled the scene on foot and was captured a week later by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Jones County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team.
Deputy Miguel Grimaldo was shot and wounded while working a part-time shift for the Sandersville Police Department. Grimaldo approached a stopped vehicle that had been reported stolen when the suspect William Belk, 33, of Pachuta opened fire, according to the report. The suspect fled in his vehicle and Grimaldo pursued him despite being shot. The suspect was captured a short time later by the Laurel Police Department.
Deputy Derick Knight was injured during a traffic stop on Sharon-Sandersville Road in September. The suspect threw his vehicle in reverse, slammed Knight into his patrol car and fled the scene in his vehicle. Demetrius Omar Nabors, 26, later surrendered to authorities at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
Deputy Chase Smith was involved in a violent assault with a suspect after a traffic stop on Old Schoolhouse Road in April. The suspect reportedly choked Smith to the point of blackout before the deputy broke free and held him at gunpoint until assistance from Ellisville police and JCSD arrived and arrested 28-year-old Raleigh Maxey of Ellisville.
All of the suspects were charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Keyes pleaded guilty last month in Jones County Circuit Court and was ordered to serve 20 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.