Supervisors made another step toward tornado cleanup by forming a committee to review bids from debris-monitoring firms and setting a deadline for dump-site bids during a special meeting on Monday morning.
Supervisor Phil Dickerson, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley and Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller will review the proposals that were submitted from four companies and make a decision that will be announced at another meeting on 9 a.m. Wednesday in the county courtroom. The companies that submitted bids were Debris Tech in Picayune, True North Emergency Management ( a branch of city engineering firm Neel-Schaffer that’s based in Arlington, Texas) and two Florida companies — Tetra Tech (Maitland) and Thompson Consulting (Lake Mary).
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated in the Easter tornadoes in Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties can apply for assistance Saturday by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
“They’re going to look them over and choose the best deal we can get,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
Miller added, “We’re going to look at things like experience, their capacity to do the job and past relationships.”
Supervisors also agreed unanimously to allow emergency purchases for Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes to repair his county barn and to repair equipment damaged in the tornado.
The twister slammed the Beat 2 barn on Soso-Big Creek Road and bombarded every piece of equipment on the property, Dykes said. Rebuilding the barn will cost $56,000 and the damage to equipment is “probably over $100,000 in glass alone,” he said. At least 13 tractors, several trucks and multiple pieces of road-building equipment — many outfitted with specialty glass — will have to be replaced.
“There was a rockpile outside with rocks that we use to patch potholes … those rocks were like bullets,” said Dykes, who rode out the storm at the barn.
Bids for debris dump sites are being taken through 2 p.m. Friday and they must be mailed or hand-delivered. The sites, which must be approved by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, must be a minimum of 30 acres and inside a 30-mile radius from where the massive Easter tornado struck. In Jones County, there was damage in a southwest-to-northeast path from Oak Bowery to the Matthews Community. More than 350 homes were damaged or destroyed and President Trump declared a federal disaster in Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties.
“Location is going to be a consideration,” Burnett said.
After a site is selected at the regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, supervisors can proceed with taking bids for contractors to handle the debris pickup. More than one site could be selected.
Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, said that he and Ashley will have a conference call with FEMA today (Tuesday) to start talking cost reimbursements to the county.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and United Methodist Committee on Relief will, however, have two locations set up in Jones County to offer assistance to victims of the Easter twisters. They will be at Gitano United Methodist Church on Highway 28 starting at noon Wednesday and they are already set up at Antioch United Methodist Church on Lower Myrick Road.
“Usually, FEMA would have 100 people on the ground here,” he said, but the agency is not responding in person but “virtually assisting Jones County” because of coronavirus concerns. Storm victims are being asked to sign up for assistance online or on the phone, “but they’re still having trouble getting the message to the public to register.”
The Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department has handed out flyers to victims and has computers set up to help “walk them through the process” of registering, Sheffield said.
“The volunteers are fantastic,” Burnett said. “They’ve really stepped up. I can’t say enough about the job they’ve done, keeping people safe and providing food and water. They’re amazing.”
Dykes agreed, saying that so many churches and other organizations have helped with cleanup, food and supplies.
“It’s like we learned through Katrina,” he said. “People, no matter how much they may dislike each other, are out helping one another. You wonder why it’s not like that all of the time.”
Sheffield requested that the board hire a management contractor to help deal with the disaster. He said he doesn’t have “the staff or the hours in the day” to deal with the paperwork.
“We’re still handling the December 2018 flood and COVID-19,” he said.
The tornado that struck Shady Grove and Sharon on Thursday is not part of the federal disaster declaration, supervisors noted, and it likely won’t qualify for any kind of assistance, Sheffield said.
“We don’t have the number of structures (damaged) that’s required,” he said. “You have to show 25 with major damage or destroyed.”
Sheffield said he is still exploring avenues for those victims to get help.
“It seems like we’re moving slow,” Burnett said, “but we’re doing what we have to do.”
