After a rigorous three-month training camp at Camp Shelby’s Law Enforcement Training Academy, four Laurel Police Department recruits graduated June 24.
Xavier Thigpen, along with Devin Craven, James Gieger and Shaymira Morgan will begin their first patrols Sunday or Monday with an experienced officer to continue their training, said Chief Tommy Cox. This will bring the total number of officers to 48 at the department.
“We are excited about these four officers graduating and joining the Laurel Police Department,” Cox said. “It’s kind of like when one of your kids graduates because you spend so much time with them.”
Although they have completed the academy, the new officers will continue to be trained with seasoned officers during their probationary period. The department starts out officers at about $40,000 annually with an increase, depending on their degree level. LPD gives the test four times per year to recruit new officers.
The next entry-level police officer exam will be July 17. Applicants interested should apply at City Hall in the Human Resources Department Room 302, before the examination. Anyone who has questions about the police exam or becoming an officer should call Cox at 601-425-4711 or set up an appointment to talk about the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.