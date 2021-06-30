Man who beat two pregnant women now accused of molesting two young girls
David Blackwell looked confused throughout most of his revocation hearing in Jones County Circuit Court, but Judge Dal Williamson was clear with his ruling.
He ordered Blackwell to serve four years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his early release from a 2018 conviction for aggravated domestic violence.
Blackwell, 30, has a history of beating pregnant women, and now he is accused of molesting two young girls, too. He was arrested for sexual battery and molestation early this month. That new felony, along with his failure to follow court orders after his release from prison, led the judge to revoke the four years that had been suspended from his previous sentence and put him back behind bars.
In September 2018, Blackwell was ordered to serve four years of an eight-year sentence in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to beating and choking then-girlfriend Lacey Allgood in July 2017, while she was seven months pregnant. Blackwell was released by MDOC on June 16, 2020, according to court records.
Blackwell didn’t do all of his community service and report to his probation officer as required, but the new felony charges were the primary reason he was back before the judge.
Investigator Priscilla Pitts of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department testified that the mother of his two young girls reported to her in late April that Blackwell had “inappropriately touched” them. The girls underwent forensic interviews with a child specialist in Gulfport, and after the findings from those reports, Blackwell was charged with sexual battery and molestation.
Blackwell hasn’t been tried in court for those crimes, and the law requires “a preponderance of evidence” that a crime was committed in order to revoke a defendant’s bond, Williamson said. “Do you have any proof?”
The JCSD was still awaiting medical results from the crime lab, so the video interviews of the children’s claims were all they had, Pitts said. Williamson then ordered the courtroom to be cleared of everyone except court officials and Blackwell, and they watched the videos. After watching them, Williamson made his decision to revoke Blackwell’s bond and send him back to prison. When he is released, Blackwell will still have to face charges on the two new felonies.
Blackwell also had simple assault charges filed against him by sister Susan Blackwell and another accuser whose last name is Hernandez. He pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanors and a hearing on those cases was set for July 22 in Jones County Justice Court.
Blackwell has four felony convictions on his record, including assault on an officer in Kentucky. In 2015, he was on the run from local law enforcement when he was spotted with then-girlfriend Maggie Easterling driving a car he was in. Blackwell reportedly forced her to drive at a high rate of speed to elude them and later crashed. When the deputies arrived on the scene, Blackwell fled on foot, leaving Easterling to die on the side of the road. The two had a premature baby together.
In September 2008, Blackwell pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary of a non-dwelling and was allowed to participate in the Regimented Inmate Discipline program, which is for younger offenders. But he violated the terms of his release and was ordered to serve some time in prison. After he was released that time, he was accused of beating “and terrorizing” another girlfriend who was four months pregnant at the time, according to court records. He was sent back to prison for three years in February 2012 for that violation of his release.
