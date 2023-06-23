A Waynesboro man who had fentanyl and firearms outside the mall in Laurel was sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges in his home county and Laurel.
Robert Wesley, 24, was sentenced in Jones County Circuit Court to 10 years after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl while in possession of a firearm. That was tacked on to a 30-year sentence that he was ordered in Wayne County Circuit Court to serve back on March 1.
Wesley was in an Infinity at Sawmill Square Mall in June 2021 when Laurel police stopped him, smelled marijuana and he sped off, District Attorney Brad Thompson said. When the car was eventually stopped, Wesley reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier, but officers asked about a pill bottle that was in a cupholder. He told them it was his Xanax, but they believed it was Oxycodone. State crime lab tests showed that the pills were fentanyl — 126 dosage units.
The plea agreement that was first reached by Wesley’s attorney Katie Dickerson and Thompson was 10 years to run concurrent with the 30-year sentence from Wayne County — meaning it would be included in that sentence. But Judge Dal Williamson wouldn’t accept that agreement.
“I’m not going to do that,” he said. “The defendant had enough fentanyl to kill half the town.”
Wesley was facing a maximum of 80 years for the charge here, if all of the enhanced charges were tacked on, the judge said. There were extenuating circumstances that led to the lighter sentence here, the attorneys explained.
Wesley, who graduated with a special-education certificate and told the court he can read “a little bit,” has “diminished capacity” and it’s believed that the drugs he was caught with here were not his, Dickson told the judge. “Someone was using him.”
Williamson accepted the deal, but with the condition that the sentence be run consecutive with the one from Wayne County, meaning it would be in addition to instead of included in that sentence.
“I’m sorry,” Wesley said. “I take full responsibility for what happened.”
In addition to the 10 years of prison time that were added here, he was ordered to serve five years on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections, to participate in the court’s community service program and to pay fines and court fees of $3,427.50.
