A Waynesboro man who had fentanyl and firearms outside the mall in Laurel was sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges in his home county and Laurel.

Robert Wesley, 24, was sentenced in Jones County Circuit Court to 10 years after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl while in possession of a firearm. That was tacked on to a 30-year sentence that he was ordered in Wayne County Circuit Court to serve back on March 1.

robert wesley court

Robert Wesley with attorney Katie Dickerson (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.