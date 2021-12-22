Santa Claus has been busy in Laurel this year with the help of generous Jones County residents adopting angels through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
More than 450 children will receive Christmas gifts through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program this year. Maj. Crystal Pruitt said more than 225 families signed up to receive gifts this year.
“We used to get about 500 applicants but it’s gone down recently due to COVID,” Pruitt said. “We added a feature last year where families can apply online for the program.”
For each child adopted through the Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army asks participants to purchase three toys and an outfit. None of it could be possible without the Salvation Army’s volunteers, Pruitt said.
“The volunteers have helped pack bags, hand out toys and helped with this
event during the giveaway portion,” Pruitt said. “We also give away wrapping paper to families who ask for it when it’s donated to us.”
For more information about the program or to sign up for next year’s Angel Tree, visit salvationarmyalm.org/laurel/.
