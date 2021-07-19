4th wave is here: Delta variant cases surge in state, says Dobbs

MSDH recommends students over 12, K-12 faculty, staff receive vaccinations for 2021-22 school year
The state of Mississippi is seeing another surge in COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant, said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
“There’s no doubt about that,” Dobbs said. “We are seeing a pretty significant increase in cases, hospitalizations — deaths are going to follow — they always do.”
The new cases — about 95 percent — are presenting in unvaccinated individuals across the state and around 92 percent of deaths are coming from unvaccinated individuals.
“Very sad. Didn’t have to be this way. 4th wave is here,” Dobbs tweeted Monday morning.
On Monday, the MSDH reported 2,326 new cases, three deaths and 40 long-term care facility outbreaks. As of July 13, Jones County has three confirmed cases of the Delta variant.
“So right now, we have an extremely contagious variant that’s ripping through the subset of our population that’s not immunized — the population that’s not immune to the Delta variant — and we are going to suffer for it.”
From July 9 to now, about 80 percent of the cases isolated were identified as the Delta variant of COVID-19, Dobbs said.
“Right now, we think it’s even more than that, so we could even speculate that it’s 90 percent of all cases are Delta variant," he said.
The reason MSDH is concerned with the rise in Delta variant cases is because the Delta variant strain of COVID-19 is about twice as contagious as the initial strain of coronavirus that presented a year ago. Additionally, if someone has already had COVID-19 and did not get vaccinated, their immune system may not be strong enough to prevent them from getting the Delta variant, Dobbs said.
“As far as the vaccine goes, it looks like the vaccine is almost as effective against Delta as the initial strain,” Dobbs said. “If we look at the old variant, the MRNA vaccines — the Pzifer and Moderna are about 94 percent effective — (with Delta) we are looking at about 80 percent. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty darn close, and we know you’re still getting protected from severe illness with the vaccine.”
Social media misinformation has caused some Mississippians to believe the vaccine is unsafe, Dobbs said.
“You’ve got to use real information,” Dobbs said. “We can’t let social media misinformation lead us into making unwise decisions."
More than 1 million Mississippians have been given the COVID-19 vaccine, and not one has died from the vaccine, Dobbs said.
“Almost 8,000 people have died from COVID,” Dobbs said. “We have had some reports of people who may have died after getting the vaccine, and we went back and looked at it and it was always something else. It was not the vaccine.”
K-12 vaccination recommendations
As of Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health released its recommendations for K-12 schools.
“The Delta variant is hitting us at a really tricky time,” Dobbs said. “We are trying to get kids back to school, looking at college — it’s going to cause a lot of disruption.”
The state will have a lot of trouble with COVID-19 while trying to go back to school unless something radically changes, Dobbs said. About 72 percent of children are still vulnerable to COVID, Dobbs said.
“If you’re vaccinated and a kid in school, you don’t have to wear a mask — per our guidance, you don’t have to get tested weekly and if you’re exposed, you don’t have to quarantine,” Dobbs said. “With absolute certainty, the isolation and quarantine rules are intact, so kids who are exposed in school under the current health orders will have to quarantine. To have your kids avoid quarantine and have to go back home and miss school, if they are 12 and over, immunization is the way to go.”
The MSDH recommends that all students over the age of 12, faculty and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have been fully vaccinated would not need to wear masks, although schools can choose to require universal mask-wearing for students, faculty and staff. Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals would not need to participate in weekly asymptomatic screening.
Although outdoors is safer to avoid the spread of COVID-19, those who participate in sports 12 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated.
“Star athletes aren’t going to get to play because we thought that this wasn’t important for us — that COVID was over,” Dobbs said. “And it’s not over… And the truth that we’ve been looking at for a long time is that you’re either going to get the vaccine or you’re going to get COVID. And if you have had COVID and haven’t gotten the vaccine, you’re going to get COVID again.”
Fully vaccinated students, teachers or staff would not have to quarantine or be tested after contact to an infected person, unless they presented symptoms.
Advantages of having the eligible (12 years of age and older) students, teachers, and staff fully vaccinated (two weeks after the second dose of vaccine in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single dose vaccine):
• When fully vaccinated, individuals can return to activities they participated in prior to the pandemic.
• No masks are recommended for fully vaccinated individuals while indoors in school settings.
• Keep the learning environment safe for in-person learning.
• Lower the risk of transmission and reduce the severity of illness if infected.
• If exposed to COVID-19, no quarantine or testing is necessary for fully vaccinated individuals unless symptoms develop, keeping students and staff fully engaged.
Mask usage, other recommendations
The MSDH recommends that students (ages 2 and older), teachers and faculty who are not vaccinated would need to wear masks indoors in school settings. Students who are not fully vaccinated should maintain at least three feet of distance and wear masks.
Routine screening testing of asymptomatic unvaccinated students, teachers and staff is recommended as an additional measure to prevent further transmission. Schools should continue to isolate and exclude COVID-19 infected students, teachers and staff and continue contact tracing to identify exposed individuals for quarantine and exclusion from the school setting. All students, teachers and staff who have symptoms of any infectious illness, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home from school and be evaluated by their healthcare provider.
All K-12 schools will be asked to provide weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as three or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Visit msdh.ms.gov for more information about K-12 COVID-19 guidelines and vaccine information.
