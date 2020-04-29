The Jones County Sheriff's Department and State Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation into a suspicious structure fire at 24 Scoggins Drive in the Pendorff Community on Tuesday. The investigation determined the cause of the fire to be arson, according to a press release from the JCSD.
A $5,000 reward has been offered by the State Fire Marshal’s Office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators, JCSD Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter announced.
The home sustained heavy interior damage in the blaze.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
