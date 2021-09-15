A solar energy project in Covington County by Cooperative Energy, in conjunction with MS Solar 4, LLC, was approved in a Mississippi Public Service Commission’s Zoom meeting Tuesday, Chairman Dane Maxwell announced.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to approve another solar project in the Southern District of Mississippi,” Maxwell said, thanking Cooperative Energy and MS Solar 4 “for investing in Covington County’s utility infrastructure.”
Approval of this project by the PSC allows Cooperative Energy to construct, maintain and operate two electric transmission lines and a switching station to provide a point of interconnection for a 96-Megawatt solar electric power generation facility to be constructed by MS Solar 4, LLC.
The estimated cost of the project is $5.25 million and is completely funded by MS Solar 4, LLC at no cost to the ratepayer. The project is set to be completed in 2022.
“This project will provide another renewable energy option for Mississippi residents,” Maxwell said.
This is the third solar project Maxwell has approved for the Southern District since taking office in January 2020 with a total private investment of $165 million.
