With the stroke of a pen, the city of Laurel is on its way to saving at least a half-million dollars over the next decade.
The City Council voted to sell $14.4 million in bonds from 2015 and 2016 to take advantage of low interest rates. The market is favorable for that, financial advisers told city officials.
“It’s like refinancing your house,” said Troy Johnston of the Butler-Snow law firm in Jackson. “We’re just looking for a better interest rate.”
Mayor Johnny Magee asked officials how much the city would save.
“I’m trying to keep it conservative,” said Lynn Norris of Government Consultants, “but it should be at least $500,000. There’s going to be significant savings.”
The council voted to proceed with the sale in a special called meeting last week. Only four council members were there, barely making for a quorum. President Tony Thaxton and council members Grace Amos, Jason Capers and George Carmichael all voted for it.
The “interest-rate market is volatile right now,” Norris said, which is why the council needed to get the process going as soon as possible.
“We have to move quickly to take advantage of what’s available now,” Thaxton said of why the council called a special meeting. “The money has to be repaid anyway, so there is no downside to this.”
By statute, the potential savings has to be at least 2 percent, Johnston explained, and Laurel’s savings is expected to be at least double that, Norris said. The duration of the bonds will remain the same, so they will still have to be paid off by December 2031. The savings may be realized in a reduction of time for payoff, officials said.
The bonds that are being reworked are the $10 million bond from 2015 that’s being used for street and utility upgrades and the 2016 $4.4 million bond to fund the new Eightplex at the Sportsplex. It will still be paid off with the “first penny” from the two-cent tourism tax, Johnston said.
The extra money will be used to finish construction of the Eightplex, Magee said.
Savings from the bigger bond will be used to help with some upgrades in Pendorff — now South Laurel, after annexation procedures were finalized in court — “and the rest will be on streets.”
