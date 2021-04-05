The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed the Pachuta Post Office on East Main Street Friday morning.
The suspect is described as a black man in his late-teens and early-20s with a thin build. Anyone with information, contact the inspection service at 877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.