Six Laurel police officers took their oaths of office, placing their left hands on the Bible and holding their right hand up as Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee swore them in on Monday morning.
Joseph Couch, Devin Craven, James Gieger, Steven Ingram, Shay Morgan and Xavier Thigpen completed the Camp Shelby Law Enforcement Training Academy and officially became Laurel police officers. The ceremony was for family and friends to see their loved ones become officers, said Chief Tommy Cox.
“Some of these officers have been on the force while others are completing their full-time officer training or starting their training,” Cox said. “It’s always good to have new officers join the department because they don’t have habits, and we can mold them the way we want them to be for our department.”
The department is still hiring officers, with 49 on the force right now, Cox said.
“Our oldest officer to complete the academy was Couch, at 41 — I think the record is Sgt. (David) Grasha, who went at 47 years old,” Cox said. “It’s a lot harder to go through the academy at an older age, but these guys bring life experience to the force.”
Staffing is an ongoing issue for most police departments, Cox said.
“For our department to be fully staffed, it would be 55 officers,” Cox said.
The department starts out officers at $40,000 annually with an increase, depending on their degree level. LPD gives the test four times per year to recruit new officers. The department is currently in the process of testing a few new officers.
The next entry-level police officer exam will be in October or November. Applicants interested should apply at City Hall in the Human Resources department (Room 302) before the examination. Anyone who has questions about the police exam or becoming an officer should contact Cox or set up an appointment to talk about the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.