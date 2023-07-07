There were a lot of questions about an Alabama woman’s past in Jones County, but there is no question about what’s in her immediate future — jail time.
Jennifer Davenport, 36, was ordered in Jones County Circuit Court to serve 18 months behind bars for her failure to comply with the rules of the Jones County Drug Court Program almost a decade ago then taking off to Alabama.
“I have a job and I’ve been doing really good,” Davenport told Judge Dal Williamson, crying as she tried to explain what happened. “I didn’t do any of this. I’m not a bad person. This is not me. I’ve been in Alabama for eight years, and I haven’t been in any trouble with anyone. I took a charge for a guy I was stupidly seeing. I’m not a bad person.”
Davenport was allowed to go on drug court in June 2014 after being arrested for possession of 1/10th of a gram of methamphetamine. But she began violating terms of the program within weeks of being accepted to it, testified drug court coordinator Consuelo Walley, who wasn’t over the program at the time.
But Walley cited records that show Davenport was arrested for harboring a fugitive in September, then caught three new felonies — burglary of a dwelling, motor vehicle theft and conspiracy — the next month. Davenport was back in jail on another charge in January 2015 after a drug-court violation, and after failing to show for a mandatory drug test later, she “never showed again,” Walley said.
A bench warrant was issued for Davenport’s arrest in June 2015, and she was taken into custody by police in Foley, Ala., in a traffic stop last month. Davenport became the 400th fugitive on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s “Most Wanted” list to be captured since March 5, 2020, the JCSD reported at the time.
“You’re in trouble here because law enforcement did its job,” the judge said. “What did you think would happen?”
Davenport said “It just got away from me” and that she “got scared,” so she kept living her life in Alabama, away from Jones County, where she “got in so much trouble.”
“I knew there would be consequences ... I understand,” she said, sobbing. “I know I’m in trouble for running, OK? I was cut a break in the first place.”
Williamson pointed out that he could have sentenced her to the maximum of three years in prison, but she was only ordered to serve half of that behind bars and half on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections. She was served with indictments for the three new felonies fr October 2015, and those are charges she will have to deal with after this sentence is completed.
“The court can’t just turn a blind eye to someone who fails to follow the requirements of a felony charge,” Williamson said. “You should not have taken off and shirked your responsibilities. I wish you would have stayed and completed drug court like you told the court you would. You put yourself in this position. Sooner or later, it all comes home to roost.”
