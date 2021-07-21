A man in west Jones County asked emergency officials for a ride after he stopped on a highway, and he got one — just not to where he wanted.
Jonathan Adams, 32, of Laurel is accused of repeatedly dialing 911 to ask dispatchers for a ride after he stopped his vehicle at Highway 28 and Lebanon Road, then “violently resisted arrest” when deputies arrived, according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Adams had to be tased to be taken into custody, and he was charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic and 911 abuse. He also had an outstanding warrant from the Laurel Police Department for failure to appear in court.
“Jonathan Adams violently resisted arrest and has remained non-compliant at the jail,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said, explaining why no photo of Adams appeared on the jail website for the first three days after he was arrested. “Fortunately, none of our personnel sustained any injuries and the individual is being closely monitored at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.”
