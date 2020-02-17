featured

A body was found in a home on Shady Lane early Monday afternoon, Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed, and it is being investigated as a homicide, he said. Williams is show talking with a man who identified himself as Woodrow Scottie Dickerson. JCSD deputies, EMServ, Investigator Brad Grunig of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall were all on the scene as the paper went to press. Look for updates as they become available at www.leader-call.com. Readers first learned of the murder on the Leader-Call’s new breaking news app. (Photo by Mark Thornton)