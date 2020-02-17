A body was found in a home on Shady Lane early Monday afternoon, Capt. Vince Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed, and it is being investigated as a homicide, he said. Williams is show talking with a man who identified himself as Woodrow Scottie Dickerson. JCSD deputies, EMServ, Investigator Brad Grunig of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall were all on the scene as the paper went to press. Look for updates as they become available. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.