A Laurel man used social media to set up someone to sell a cellphone to, but wound up in a cell, a Laurel police investigator reported.
Traveon Barnett, 20, put the phone for sale on Facebook, but when the would-be buyer met him at Sawmill Square Mall on Saturday afternoon, Barnett kept the phone, took the money and took off, Investigator Josh Freeman of the Laurel Police Department said.
“The victim said he ran to the vehicle to try to get his money and he got dragged a little ways,” Freeman said.
Three young men who were inside the car told police they didn’t know what was going on, just that Barnett jumped in the car and said to, “Go!” Freeman said.
The victim followed the car while calling 911 and the LPD chased the suspects to Eastview Drive, near Highway 11, where they stopped and were taken into custody.
Barnett was charged with robbery and is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $35,000 bond, which was set by Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson.
The other three suspects — Ledell Keyes, 19, and Shavarius Edwards, 18, both of Laurel, and MacKenzie Frazier, 18 of Sandersville — were all charged with accessory after the fact and released pending the decision of a grand jury.
