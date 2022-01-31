The first time 35-year-old Joe Johnson graduated from Jones College in 2006, he earned a degree in automotive technology. Fifteen years later, last August, he will not only be graduating with his associate degree from the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Program, but he will also be starting a new business.
“When I started almost a year ago, I knew very little about heating and air conditioning, and now I have enough knowledge to fix just about anything,” the Mize man said. “I will be fine-tuning my skills, but the knowledge I gained in this program at night is amazing, and the teacher, Thomas Johnson, is the icing on the cake. When you have a teacher who can teach, get down on your level and make it relatable, that makes all the difference in the world.”
Johnson is now embarking on a “cool” new career. That’s just what Thomas Johnson had in mind when he started the night class. His student had worked in the automotive business for several years before becoming a welder at Deep South. With limited opportunities to move up in the company after nearly 15 years, Joe Johnson began exploring his options.
“The night program is for people like Joe who work all day and yet want to look for another career. This is an excellent option for them,” the instructor said. “Joe welds all day long at Deep South in Seminary, and when he’s done, he drives to Ellisville for my night class, which meets Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. until about 9:30 p.m. He has never missed a day and he’s a top-quality student who has made the President’s Honor Roll. I am extremely proud of him.”
Since August 2020, Joe Johnson began his day at 5:30 a.m. and finishes at about 10 p.m. after welding all day and being in class all night, without fail.
“I knew it would be a struggle coming in two weeks late to the class, but now I’m starting my own business,” Joe Johnson said. “I’m not scared because Mr. Johnson gave me the confidence and knowledge I need to work in this business.”
He also credits the support from his wife Chelsie, and their three children a— ges 10, 12, and 13 — for allowing him the time to focus on his new career.
“I have my business license and Tax ID number and about five jobs lined up,” the proud graduate said. “I know it will be long hours because this is a 24/7 job with high demand. It was not easy coming back to school, but I promise you it has been the most fruitful thing I’ve ever done in my life as far as education goes, being here at Jones.”
For information about the upcoming Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Program course schedule, visit the website: https://www.jcjc.edu/programs/heating_air/ or call Thomas Johnson at 601-477-4247.
