SJHS students learn budgeting, costs of living in the ‘real world’
During a two-day seminar Tuesday and Wednesday, eight class periods of students at South Jones High School got a chance to see just how much life outside of high school really costs. Welcome to the Real World, a program put on by Mississippi State University Extension Services that visits SJHS annually, helps students learn how to budget and the true costs of living away from the comfort of a parent’s home, said Otha Keyes, SJHS librarian and media specialist.
“Students have to make choice and decide how they are going to live based on their budgets to learn how to function in the real world,” Keyes said.
Each student is given a paper that randomly assigns a job and salary and has at least one child and spouse that contributes $400 to their budget. Then students go to different stations to choose child care, entertainment, food, housing and transportation based on their budgets. If a student goes over their budget they must go to the supplemental income table to get a second job. The goal of the program is to make sure that by the end of the day no student is in the negative.
“You listen to some of the students’ conversations and realize they are making decisions and figuring out things,” Keyes said. “It’s funny because some of the students say they and their spouse need to get a divorce or the spouse needs to get another job because they are only contributing $400 a month.”
SJHS has participated in this program for about four years although COVID disrupted last year’s presentation. Kim Hancock with the MSU Extension Service said every high school in the Jones County School District has participated in Welcome to the Real World for four years.
“They see what their gross and net income and all of those deductions that come out monthly,” Hancock said. “There is no options for students to choose family for free child care, so they really have to make decisions about their expenses.
Hancock, who has worked with MSU Extension Services for 16 years, said the students really start to understand what it’s like in the real world and take feed back each year to improve the program.
“It gets the students to understand their checkbook register and how to balance it rather than just going online to see an account balance,” Hancock said. “We try to break down the budget by percentages so they can see how much of their income is going to certain aspects of their purchases.”
Students also learn about new jobs, what certain careers pay and how secondary education can affect their fiscal futures, Hancock said.
“This is one of those programs that helps plant the seed for secondary education,” Hancock said.
Amanda Turner, SJHS counselor said the program is a great opportunity for the students.
“It lets us work one-on-one with the students and the things they will have to face after high school,” Turner said. “It gives them an idea of what they can afford on their career path and the choices they make. A lot of them are learning to prioritize their needs and wants.”
Ninth-grader Raziah Rambo said the experience was eye-opening.
“You can’t just buy what you want, you have to buy what you need,” Rambo said.
Sophomore Aiden McKissack said the experience was entertaining for him after he was assigned a lab technologist that made $41,540 annually who had one kid and had a supplemental job as a referee on the side.
“Childcare is expensive,” McKissack said. “I’m just going to get my grandma to keep my kid.”
Volunteers from the community come to help students learn about budgeting.
Members of Community Bank in Ellisville helped students decide their housing and transportation needs and how much loans for homes and cars were needed. Casey Adams with Community Bank said the students were engaged in the program and he was surprised about the number of questions they asked while looking at loans.
“This is one of the best programs I have been a part of, and all of the grades seemed very engaged,” Adams said. “I would have loved to have had this as a kid in high school.”
