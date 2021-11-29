For the 12th time this year, a member of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department saved an overdosing victim from almost certain death.
Sgt. Stephen Graeser used two doses of Narcan to revive a Rustin man on Wednesday — the day before Thanksgiving.
The unidentified man had overdosed on what was believed to be a combination of heroin and fentanyl, according to a press release from the JCSD. He was “barely breathing and had a faint pulse” as someone else on the scene was performing CPR on him.
But when Graeser arrived, he administered the two Nasal doses of Narcan, an opioid antagonist that reverses the affects of overdose, in quick succession, and the man “regained regular respiratory function and a regular pulse” in a “very short time.” according to the press release. He was evaluated by
EMServ Ambulance medics but declined transport to the hospital.
It marked the 12th time an overdosed individual was saved by JCSD deputies in 2021 through the use of nasal Narcan, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“We greatly appreciate the Mississippi Department of Mental Health for providing nasal Narcan to our department,” he said. “Needless to say, our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents and corrections officers are in a position to make a difference to an overdosing individual as a result of this deployment of nasal Narcan.”
For families or individuals struggling with addiction or mental disorders, SAMHSA offers a free and confidential National Helpline that is a 24-hours a day, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.