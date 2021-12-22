City, county chipping in $200K each for project
The city and the county are donating $200,000 each to help turn the oldest public housing unit in the state into the newest tourist attraction on the gateway into America’s Home Town.
The Laurel Housing Authority is using grant money to foot the bulk of the $1.2 million bill for the renovation/preservation project to turn the building into a multi-use welcome center, LHA director Ailrick Young told the Jones County Board of Supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
“These units were built in the ’30s, and they’re the oldest in Mississippi, so they have some historical significance,” Young said.
All except for the unit at the foot of the exit ramp from Interstate 59 to Leontyne Price Boulevard were demolished in preparation for new units to be built. The Department of Archives and History had to approve everything that’s been done, he added. Preserving one unit and making it “something that can benefit the community” is how the idea for a welcome center came about, Young said. The location and timing should be just right, too, because it will serve as the gate to the “gateway” to downtown — Leontyne Price Boulevard — that’s under construction now.
“I don’t have to tell you all what’s going on in Laurel,” Young said of “Home Town” fans who are flocking to the city to see the sights that are being made famous on the hit HGTV show.
Local architect Michael McKinnon has drawn up the plans for the LHA Housing Welcome Center, which is estimated to be a total of $1,284,863.70. Supervisors agreed to pitch in $200,000 as did city council members. The project is expected to go to bid in 30 days and take six to nine months to complete. The two-story building has six family units, one of which will be restored to its original setup, and the facade will be returned “to its original luster when it was finished in 1941,” Young said. “It was an elegant building.”
There will also be a large parking lot and a dog park at the rear of the building, Young said.
George Bassi and Amanda Roll of the Jones County Economic Development Authority also talked to supervisors about being on board with the project, and the need for it. Using numbers from the Laurel Mercantile, there had been 136,000 visitors to downtown since last January, and Bassi had people from 13 states in one of his recent walking tours of the town.
There is a guest services team at Ben and Erin Napier’s store, Roll said, “but there’s a need for another place with resources,” and the location of the proposed welcome center couldn’t be better.
“That’s where they can start their experience here,” she said. The city and county’s history will also be on display in the building, Bassi said, and there is “a lot of wall space” to do that. There can also be temporary displays set up from time to time of class projects and other things like that. Laurel has become a home base, of sorts, for many travelers who stay here for three or four days then also visit other places in the state, such as Vicksburg or the Gulf Coast, Bassi said.
In addition to the downtown attractions, tourism officials are also making an effort to send visitors to places like Landrum’s County and even David’s Grocery in the Myrick Community, he said.
LHA will fund the remaining $800,000-plus on the project, Young said, but it won’t be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the facility once it’s up and running. Bassi and Roll said they possibly have a group that’s interested in handling that duty.
The money can come from COVID relief funds, the county’s Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said.
“This falls under tourism, which is something we can use the money for,” she said. Board President Johnny Burnett said, “This will be something good for Jones County.”
The Laurel City Council also unanimously approved chipping in $200,000 and the members passed a resolution to proceed with a city-wide election for an additional 1 percent tax on the gross proceeds of hotels, motels and short-term rentals plus a $2-per-day tax on those businesses to pay for the promotion of tourism.
The state Legislature will have to approve the measure before it can be put to ballot.
