DA: Investigators had probable cause to enter home of woman accused of luring rapper to ambush
•
The term “siren song” takes on new meaning with a Laurel woman who was accused of using the promise of sex to lure a Waynesboro man to an ambush at her home in a battle of rival rappers.
Iesha Crosby, 28, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and accessory before the fact of aggravated assault after the shooting of 30-year-old Justin “BoneGrizzle” Mayfield on Nov. 28, 2018.
Attorney Grant Hedgepeth was in Jones County Circuit Court last week arguing motions to dismiss the case against Crosby for lack of probable cause and to suppress evidence from the scene of her home on Bush Dairy Road, just outside of the Laurel city limits.
Judge Dal Williamson denied both motions after hearing testimony from former Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators Robert Little and Tonya Madison. The trial is set to start on Feb. 3. She has been out on $12,500 bond.
“Law enforcement searched the home without probable cause,” Hedgepeth said. “They searched the home, then they got a search warrant, and came back and searched it again.”
District Attorney Tony Buckley argued that the “circumstances warranted” that response by the JCSD. That’s because officers responded to a call that a man who had been shot multiple times was knocking on doors of homes in a trailer park on Bush Dairy Road around midnight.
After the victim was transported by ambulance, investigators followed a blood trail that went into the road and led to Crosby’s house, Buckley said.
“They heard noises in the house,” said Little, who is now a member of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. “They decided they needed to go in the house.”
But they could not just “walk up and kick in the door,” said Little, the Jones County department’s SWAT team leader at the time. “We were concerned for officer safety. We didn’t know if there were additional victims or if the shooter was inside. We didn’t know if it was an emergency. It was an unknown.”
They could see through a window that there was blood on the floor and smeared blood on a wall, Little testified.
There was a delay of about an hour before officers entered the house. That’s because they were waiting to get “two or three more members of the SWAT team” on scene, Little testified.
“You had experienced officers there,” Hedgepeth said. “Isn’t it reasonable to send someone to get a search warrant?”
Little said, “The scene was not secure. The priority was figuring out a safe way to get in. We were hearing movement.”
The noises officers were hearing turned out to be two dogs, one of which was locked in the bathroom, Madison testified. She said officers couldn’t go inside until they had more information.
“You don’t know what’s on the other side of the door,” said Madison, now an investigator for the DA’s office. “We heard movement.”
After officers went in and determined that no one was inside, they went to Justice Court Judge David Lyons’ house at 4:15 a.m. and got him to sign a search warrant.
Buckley said it was the first time in his 16 years as DA that a defense attorney had made an argument like this at this point in the process.
“Once a grand jury indicts, it is probable cause,” he said. “You can’t try a case pre-trial. That would be a logistical nightmare.”
Legerrian “Bubblehead” Blakley, 29, and Jameer “Lump” Everette, 28, both of Waynesboro, were charged in the shooting, which sent Mayfield to the hospital with five gunshot wounds.
Everette and Blakley are members of the Vice Lords, Mayfield is a member of the Gangster Disciples and all are rival rappers from Wayne County, according to affidavits that were read in justice court during their initial appearances.
Mayfield, who underwent emergency surgery at South Central Regional Medical Center and was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson, went to his father’s house in Waynesboro to recover.
When contacted via Facebook Messenger about how he’s doing and what started the rap battle, Mayfield replied, “They hating cause I make better music than them,” and he wrote “ain’t got no beef or dislike nobody.”
Mayfield “dissed” his accused shooters in a rap he did, according to the affidavits.
A video posted on YouTube by “BoneGrizzle” under the heading “Ayo Da Homo Slaughter” has lyrics that refer to Everette as a “homosexual a - - n - - - er.” Ayo is another nickname Everette goes by.
Crosby “lured (Mayfield) to her residence … to have sex,” and she picked him up at his residence in Waynesboro and brought him to her home, according to the affidavit that was read at her initial appearance. When Mayfield got to Crosby’s residence on Bush Dairy Road, “two or three black males came into the room and started shooting and (Mayfield) tried to get away.”
Crosby reportedly created a fake profile and contacted Mayfield by Facebook Messenger to set up their encounter.
“He went there to hook up,” but she knew there were people there “to harm him,” according to the affidavit. She denied knowing Mayfield and said that she was in Hattiesburg at the time of the shooting, unaware that anything had taken place at her home.
