St. John’s Reich much more than just a soccer coach
Coach, teacher, photographer and priest are just a few of the words that can describe Father Jeff Reich. As the director of St. John’s Day School, St. John’s Episcopal Church and girls’ soccer coach at Laurel Christian School, Reich’s influence on his players, congregation and students has made him one of the most recognizable faces in Laurel.
Reich has become a decorated soccer coach in his time heading up the Lady Lions’ program. He has led LCS to back-to-back MAIS Division III 4A soccer state championships, and as the director of St. John’s, Reich has coached a number of youth sports over the years. However, the beginning of his coaching career ties back to his family.
“When my daughter, who is now in 11th grade, was 3 years old, she started playing soccer at the Sportsplex,” he said. “I started coaching at U3 and coached her all the way up until now. I have two sons who I have coached, as well. I have coached at least one team for both fall and spring seasons for years. At St. John’s, I have coached basketball, soccer, football and just about any sport they’ve had.”
While his coaching career began because of his children, Reich discovered one of his many passions was helping mold and develop young players to help them reach their full potential.
“I enjoy watching the kids mature and grow in mental and emotional toughness,” Reich said. “Seeing them push themselves and work together as a team is something I like to see. St. Paul, the beloved apostle, was a huge fan of marathons, boxing and anything that sort of alludes to sports. There is something about sports that mirrors the more difficult things in life, like having perseverance, strength, willpower and stamina. Within sports themselves, there is something that parallels our lives and faiths.”
Watching the kids go through hard patches, losses and disappointment, but also winning and celebrating, are some things that make coaching special to Reich.
“I try to make my players believe in themselves and instill a sense of confidence in them,” Reich said. “The darkest and hardest thing in the world is people feeling alone and not worth what others are. For the kids to believe and be proud of themselves is the main thing I want to imprint upon them. If I can get them to see value in themselves, I’ve done what I set out to do.”
When he’s not winning championships at Laurel Christian, working at St. John’s Day School or spreading the word of God, Reich keeps himself busy with a number of hobbies in his spare time. Photography, videography and cycling are just a few of the ways he keeps himself busy.
“I think I have produced almost 350 reflection videos, and I really enjoy the artistic and devotional aspects of doing that,” Reich said. “Photography helps keep me sane by finding beauty in everyday things. It kind of makes me stop and see the world in a different way. I also am able to find life, joy and beauty when it is sometimes hard to see.”
Reich said he’s been blessed by the church for setting him up with equipment to do videography and photography.
“One of the things I love doing is taking pictures of the athletes who I coach or know — especially out at the Sportsplex where kids might not have anyone else to ever take pictures of them in their sport,” Reich said. “I am also an avid cyclist. Most days, I ride my bike when I am able and participate in races when I can. I love everything about cycling, from the history to the competition aspect of it. I spend a lot of time on bicycles, working with bicycles and just having anything to do with them.”
