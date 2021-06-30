SCRMC Job Fair offers opportunity for people to change their life and the lives of others
Event Info: 3-7 p.m., Thursday, July 8 - At the South Central Regional Medical CenterJob Fair at South Central Place (2260 Highway 15 N, Laurel),employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews for a wide range of positions with an impressive benefits package. Door prizes will be given away during the four-hour job fair.
South Central Regional Medical Center is the second-largest employer in Jones County. Every employee at South Central knows that having a customer-service attitude and remembering that everything he or she does touches patients and their families, and that helps create a caring atmosphere for everyone who visits the hospital.
South Central values its employees and takes care of them in the same manner, said Vice President of Human Resources Penny McNeer.
That’s something hospital officials are emphasizing as they prepare to host the SCRMC Job Fair on July 8 for people who are looking for a new or better career in a wide range of professions.
“As a health-care facility, we have one common goal, and that is excellent patient care,” McNeer said. “When those in the community typically think about SCRMC, they think about our hospital. We are a large, 285-bed regional medical center, but we also operate over 20 medical clinics, two large nursing homes, a wellness and rehabilitation facility, a cancer center, home-care and hospice division, an ambulance service, and many other programs and services that we offer to our community.”
South Central’s dedication to excellent care and service begins with selecting the best employees for every job, she said. All of those programs and services are staffed by hand-selected employees who are uniquely qualified for each position.
“When you think about a hospital, you typically think about physicians and nurses and other direct caregivers,” McNeer said. “You do not think of the hospital as being several businesses under one roof, such as a laboratory, a pharmacy, a restaurant, an employment agency, purchasing department and marketing office.
"Others would include environmental services, plant operations, information technology and several other areas in our facility. Because there are so many businesses under one roof at a hospital, the skills that we need are very diverse.”
There are numerous benefits for employees at South Central, where they can help to build a future for themselves and the health system, McNeer said.
“We are very proud of the benefits that we offer to our employees,”
McNeer said, “and to name a few, we offer excellent health benefits, dental benefits and an employee pharmacy. We have a matching retirement plan, long-term disability, generous vacation and sick time, as well as tuition reimbursement. We also own and operate the Children's Academy, which is an on-site daycare available to our employees.”
Leading up to the job fair, SCRMC officials are asking members of the community, “What if one opportunity could change your life?” The South Central Regional Medical Center Job Fair offers that chance, they said.
For those who are in a clinical field — RN, LPN, Certified Nursing Assistant, paramedic or EMT — or in food services, environmental services or a clerical field, “this may very well be the career change you need for a lifetime in health care,” job fair organizers said.
South Central is hosting the health system-wide job fair from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at South Central Place, next to Kroger in Laurel. Door prizes — including a Yeti cooler, Apple Air Pods and a flat-screen television — will be given away throughout the event.
Pre-registration is not required. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted by members of the South Central team.
“Do not miss this life-changing event,” organizers said.
For more information, visit scrmc.com/careers.
