150 turkeys given away during 16th Sen. McDaniel giveaway
In rain or shine, supply-chain issues or COVID, nothing will stop Sen. Chris McDaniel’s 16-year tradition of giving away turkeys to his during the Christmas season.
McDaniel does the giveaway each year for two reasons, he said.
"First, we want to remind people that Jesus Christ is why we celebrate Christmas," McDaniel said. "It's not some vague holiday as some often contend. And second, we want to help those who are less fortunate."
These are challenging times for some people, and the government should not be the primary caretaker for people, McDaniel said.
"Instead, individuals, churches and charities must lead the charge to help those in need," he said.
McDaniel, staff and about 25 volunteers gave away 150 turkeys to those who began gathering in their automobiles at West Ellisville Baptist Church early Saturday morning. The one rule — everyone has to say, "Merry Christmas" to receive a turkey.
Jack Fairchilds, longtime McDaniel friend and organizer of the event, said after doing the giveaway for more than a decade, the senator and staff have it down to a science.
“It normally lasts only 30 to 40 minutes now,” Fairchilds said. “When we first started, we didn’t know what we were doing and had a line backed up on the interstate. Now that we’ve had some practice, we know exactly how to operate.”
Not a turkey went to waste as people showed up in vehicles — the only requirement to receive a turkey — and volunteers were able to take home a turkey, too. The event was overwhelmed with volunteers to help and one person showed up with 18 others to help, Fairchilds said.
“Here lately, there has been an over reliance on government and we need to get back to helping our neighbors," he said. "Some of the government overreach has made community members less helpful because they think someone else will do it.”
Some years, people have shown up on lawnmowers and bicycles to claim their turkeys, but the senator and his team did not discriminate.
“If people are showing up on lawnmowers and bicycles to get a turkey and cars that barely run, it’s a much-needed event in the community,” Fairchild said.
The event went smoothly, but due to supply-chain issues, the senator and his team had trouble finding 150 turkeys. The team did not let COVID stop the turkey event last year, so they took time to find the turkeys to give- away for the 2021 event, Fairchilds said.
“McDaniel’s giveaway comes from an inclination to give back to his community — something that was instilled in him growing up in Jones County," Fairchilds said. “... I think a lot of that comes from how he was raised and a strong sense of duty. When Chris says he’s going to do something, he does it.”
McDaniel said he was thankful to all of the volunteers that come each year to help.
"It would not be possible without them," he said. "And I'm grateful God has blessed us so that we can help others."
