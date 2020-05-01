Local photographers on a quest to return family pictures found blown out of state
Birmingham weatherman James Spann was posting photographs to his Facebook page, trying to find owners of those found in the aftermath of Mississippi’s string of April tornadoes. Angie Scruggs and Rebekah Sims, of Studio 5-Fifty and Scruggs Photography, recognizing some locals in the photos, got an idea.
Anyone who has found photos following the Easter tornadoes can email recoveryphotos@studio5fifty.com
“We were noticing people were posting photos that were found and trying to identify who was in them, starting with the Easter tornado,” Sims said. “We recognized some people in the photos, but if those people didn’t get recognized, the photos would be tossed in a drawer and forgotten.”
The crew offered to have Studio 5-Fifty be a hub for getting found photographs to their owners. For some people affected by the tornadoes, those photographs might be the only things they have left, Sims said.
“People can drop those in the mail, and people can help figure out who those belong to in the area,” she said.
Several people around the state have sent emails about found photographs, and just this week, 5-Fifty has gotten multiple letters in the mail — one of them was a check from the 1970s for $1.50, found in Ralph, Ala., about 20 miles southwest of Tuscaloosa and about 120 miles from Laurel.
Another letter, from Tuscaloosa, contained a wedding photo of Joe and Jenny Gunter of Moss. Their daughter, Riley Kate Gunter, died in an ATV accident in 2018, and the pair nearly lost their lives when a tornado mowed down their single-wide mobile home earlier this month. Sims said the Gunter family has had enough tragedy — they’d best get their photo back.
Angie Scruggs flattened the battered photo on the counter.
“At least five or six more photos were returned to their owners over Facebook,” she said. “Our Facebook connects to 6,000 or 7,000 people, and James Spann’s connects to 10,000 or 12,000. Normally, you find something like this and wonder what you even do with it. Everybody kind of has a missionary’s heart — this doesn’t seem like a big deal to some people, but for them, it’s a big deal.”
Angie plans to restore the Gunters’ wedding photo before returning it — she’ll scan it, enlarge it and produce a high-quality replica.
The studio has received “six or seven” letters by mail containing photographs so far.
“We may get a few, we may get a lot,” Sims said. “James Spann has shared our information, so that’s how people from the Tuscaloosa area knew who to send those to.”
As photographers, Sims and the Scruggs family understand the value of a physical photograph.
“Of course, in this day and age, when everyone has a photo on their phone, until something like that happens, people aren’t realizing how important (that memory) is,” Sims said. “For some of these printed memories from years ago, there are no backups. We want to put them in the hands of people who’ve already lost so much.”
The studio is no stranger to making memories, taking portraits of almost 1,000 local high school seniors per year. The studio has been here just over 20 years.
Co-founder Robby Scruggs saw firsthand the breadth of the community’s loss as he volunteered at locations most impacted.
“Four of those photographs are from Moss,” he said. “It’s just crazy. One lady said she was out walking, happened to see one.”
“This is Fujifilm,” Angie Scruggs said. “Seeing it’s film, there’s no way you’ll have the negatives to reprint these. … They lost everything. There’s nothing else left.”
