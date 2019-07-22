The City of Laurel had two banks offer sealed bids for up to $3 million in bonds that will be used to deal with drainage problems in the city.
Trustmark and The First submitted bids with interest rates under 3 percent, but The First had the best bid, at 2.55 percent. The city will pay back a little more than $540,000 in interest over the next 12 years, if it borrows the full $3 million.
The bond money will be used as the city applies for matching grants to get any work done that helps alleviate flash-flooding.
Board counsel J. Troy Johnston of the law firm Butler Snow in Ridgeland said that the city received “very good bids.”
That’s something Mayor Johnny Magee and the City Council were proud of.
“It says we have a great credit rating, an A-plus,” Magee said. “We try hard to watch the money and pay bills on time, and it shows with bids like these.”
The money will be used for matching-fund grants to help repair bridges and culverts, to change the course of where and how water flows and anything else that may be contributed to flooding.
“This is part of a much bigger drainage project,” Council President Tony Thaxton said.
The City Council agreed unanimously to hire Holt & Associates to perform the city’s audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. The cost will not exceed $43,500, according to the agreement between the city and the company.
“We have no choice,” Thaxton said. “It’s something the city has to do.”
The Laurel Fire Department also got the OK to purchase an Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting truck from the Mississippi Forestry Commission at a cost of only $100. The truck will be kept at the fire station on Hillcrest Drive, by the airport.
The only stipulation is that the truck be housed and repainted within six months.
“We might be able to get Sanderson to contribute to that,” Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The mayor also announced that Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer had applied for and received grant money to pay for the resurfacing of the tennis courts at Daphne Park. That will become the home court for nearby Laurel High School now instead of the Sportsplex courts.
In another matter, the council agreed to participate in a Mississippi Home Construction Rehabilitation Grant program. Almost $4 million will be available to low-income people across the state to assist with the costs of roof and foundation problems and other things that will bring the structures up to code, Magee said.
The council also accepted a $2,500 payment from Laurel Ford Lincoln Kia for its corporate sponsorship of the 2016 Dixie Youth World Series.
