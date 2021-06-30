Powers man allegedly sets fire to own home
A home on Bud Reeves Road sustained significant fire and smoke damage after the owner said he left a candle burning in the home while going on a walk.
However, when firefighters and deputies arrived on scene Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., the homeowner allegedly admitted to setting fire to his own home and “was upset they would not arrest him,” sources with knowledge of the case said.
Homeowner Josh Holland, 37, initially told firefighters that when he returned home from his walk, the home was on fire and smoke was coming from his living-room window. He then went to a neighbor’s house and dialed 911, Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council PIO said.
According to JCSD’s report, Holland went to one of the neighbors and borrowed a small amount of gasoline and a lighter. Shortly after, the house was on fire. When asked by deputies on scene if he had set fire to the property, he admitted to deputies that he did, said JCSD Fire Investigator J.D. Carter.
“Unless there’s a monetary gain to it, legally, you can burn your own property as long as it doesn’t damage someone else’s property, land, powerlines or anything like that,” Carter said. “He said he did not have insurance on the property.”
According to the report, Holland told sheriff’s deputies that the home was not insured, as it was too old. The mobile home was a 1983 model singlewide. He had no power at the time of the blaze, the report stated.
Holland lived alone at the residence and there were no injuries reported. There was heavy smoke from the mobile home when firefighters arrived on scene, and they were able to tear down the door to extinguish the flames, Bumgardner said. The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and living room areas, Bumgardner said.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene after the fire was deemed to be suspicious in cause. Carter was assigned the case.
