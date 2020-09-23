LPD seeking man who unloaded trash at ‘No Dumping’ sign
•
A man backed up to a “No Dumping” sign and unloaded a pickup full of trash and drove away, and now Laurel police want to haul him in.
“How sorry can you be?” Chief Tommy Cox said, shaking his head after watching video of the bearded man dumping the trash. “It’s just trashy to throw litter out the window of a vehicle on the street, but to stop at a ‘No Dumping’ sign in broad daylight and dump trash … that’s just sorry. I would love to make an example of him.”
The man was caught on video and cellphone photos Tuesday dumping that trash near two businesses, across from the Honda shop on Old Amy Road, near Sandy Lane.
A couch and loveseat had been discarded at the same location earlier, Lt. Michael Reaves said, but not long after that, the bearded dumper came along. He also described the mindset of someone who would do something like that as “sorry.”
During his State of the City address this year, Mayor Johnny Magee challenged the LPD to do more to enforce littering laws. Officers have been doing that, Cox said.
While a reporter was in his office getting information for this story, a woman in her 90s who is one of the local senior citizens the LPD checks on regularly called Cox to report that a bunch of garbage had been dumped down the street from her residence.
“We obviously have a littering problem, but we’ve been trying to pay more attention to it,” Cox said. “People have to have pride in where they live.”
He was hoping someone would recognize the man in the photos and video and turn him in. Litterbugs face a maximum penalty of a $250 fine.”
“I’ll make sure the judge sees the pictures and the video,” Cox said. “I just hate that the fine limit is $250.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.