Shootout mystery reaches its conclusion in courtroom
•
Driving, shooting, adultery — an Ovett man, after a litany of alleged incidents since May, will serve 6 months in jail after being found guilty of a lesser offense Thursday as he was tried for aggravated assault.
The trial lasted two days, during which it wasn’t mentioned that Hall faces witness intimidation charges after apparently trying to run a witness off Highway 29. District Attorney Tony Buckley set out to prove that Hall wasn’t acting in self-defense when he shot at Jacob Schwan and Jessica Jones over the summer. He reportedly chased down his ex-lover’s daughter, Kelsey Schwan, and afterward opened fire on her brother Jacob Schwan and his girlfriend Jessica Jones when they arrived to help.
On May 18, on the outskirts of Laurel, a pregnant Jones dialed 9-1-1. The operator answered to hear the young woman scream: “I’m being shot at and chased ... I’m on Ovett-Petal Road! It’s Michael Hall!”
Later, in the suspect’s interview at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Hall told Investigator Reuben Bishop: “Me and (Kelsey Schwan’s mom) been fooling around with each other. ... I seen her car and stopped at the end of the road to see if she was in there.”
But it was 27-year-old Kelsey, driving her 4-year-old in her mom’s car. She phoned her brother Jacob and his girlfriend, Jones. Then the shooting began.
Jacob said Hall shot first; Hall said the opposite. Jacob gave his gun to police for evidence and told them he emptied his 17-round clip; Hall’s gun is nowhere to be found and it’s unclear how many times he fired. The disparities between witness accounts and the defendant’s claims were numerous.
The incident
The established facts are these: a shootout between Jacob Schwan and Michael Hall occurred on Ovett-Petal Road 3 or 4 minutes after Kelsey’s encounter with the latter. There was a toddler in Kelsey’s car, and Jones was pregnant when her car, driven by Jacob, was fired upon. Jacob Schwan unloaded 17 rounds, and the car he drove was struck at least one time in the front grill.
Witness testimonies were consistent, painting a portrait of an enraged man scorned by a woman who didn’t return his phone calls and texts. Her son Jacob said on the witness stand that she didn’t want anything to do with Hall.
Before the incident, Kelsey Schwan buckled her 4-year-old into her mom’s car. She headed down Highway 29 and found she was being followed by a pickup truck driven by Hall, she said. The man then overtook her and stopped in the road, turning his truck sideways so she couldn’t pass, she said. Kelsey then dialed Jones, telling her to phone the police.
As Hall reportedly got out of his truck and approached while “yelling something,” his dog jumped out and tried to run off. Seeing her chance, Kelsey backed her mom’s car into a nearby driveway. Hall then allegedly got in his truck and blocked the young mother in that driveway. Kelsey drove through a nearby ditch to get around him and sped back toward her mother’s house.
Jacob Schwan, with Jones in tow, headed toward his sister and passed the two vehicles going the other way. Schwan and Hall both hit their breaks and backed up to meet each other on the road, at which point testimonies begin to diverge.
Jacob Schwan and Jones each said the defendant got out of his truck, then reached back in and re-emerged with a handgun. He reportedly fired “more than one shot,” Buckley said. Schwan, reversing his car at a high rate of speed, returned fire and emptied his clip. Jones dialed 9-1-1 as she took cover on the floorboard. Schwan sped off back to his mother’s house, joining Kelsey. They gave statements and evidence to the JCSD, and Hall wasn’t seen again that day.
Hall was picked up a couple of days later. During his interview, he told Bishop the gun was at his house. When Bishop told him the gun needed to be submitted into evidence, Hall said he didn’t know where the gun was. It was never recovered.
The defense
“I ain’t done nothing but what anyone would have done in that situation,” Hall told investigator Bishop in his interview. “I stopped and got out, and he fired six or eight times before I ever shot.”
In his account, Hall said the JCSD should have picked up Jacob Schwan -- because he’s the one who opened fire, he said. Hall said he acted in self-defense, which the defense maintained in court Wednesday and Thursday. Backing that up, defense attorney John Piazza cited the two men’s age difference and Hall’s relationship with Jacob’s mother. He also said it’s hard to believe that Jones would willingly go toward a dangerous situation while pregnant, or that Kelsey would put her own child in danger.
“There’s one other thing from England I’m a fan of besides Mr. Buckley,” Piazza said. “Sherlock Holmes.”
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s character says: “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.”
“We obviously all have moms,” Piazza said. “There is no instinct more innate than a mother’s instinct to protect her child. I don’t have to ask Kelsey Schwan because (there was no dangerous situation).”
Piazza said it’s natural for young men to feel protective over their mothers. Hall said in his interview that Jacob Schwan had been threatening to “kick my ass” for a while.
“Mr. Schwan rolls up,” Piazza said. “You know how it is with young men. What’s the old man going to do? (Hall) says, ‘You’re not going to do it.’ There was no dangerous situation until that moment. Schwan shot 17 times.”
Piazza then rapped on the mic 17 times to demonstrate to the jury. There was only one bullet hole in the grill of Jones’ car, he said. “That’s irrefutable, undeniable self-defense,” he said. “It happened quickly. Jones fired a warning shot.”
Though Bishop said he found the remains of two rounds inside the grill, photographic evidence showed one bullet hole, confirmed by Judge Dal Williamson. Piazza cross-examined Bishop on the witness stand and asked him if the car could have been sent to the Jackson crime lab for forensic testing. Bishop said he didn’t see the necessity in sending the car to Jackson. The Jackson crime lab is known in law enforcement to be short-staffed with a large backlog of work.
Without the gun in evidence, the court didn’t determine how many shots Hall fired.
“One bullet hole,” Piazza said. “That’s all the evidence there is.”
The defense argued that Hall could have killed Schwan at any point. Said Hall in his police interview, “I could have put a bullet through his windshield and killed the young man.”
Of his disappearance that day, Hall said, “I didn’t call y’all because he’s 19 years old and he doesn’t need that sh*t on him. He’s the one who started all this sh*t. I was just trying to see (his mother).”
At the end of his interview, Hall told Bishop that his “old lady” was in the hospital with COVID-19 during all this. The Schwans’ mother had done nothing but aggravate him since they began seeing each other, he said.
The Schwans said Hall and their mother were never in a relationship, just friends who hung out a few times. Hall and the attorneys suggested the friendship was sexual.
The verdict
The attorneys made dueling statements about Jones’ 9-1-1 call.
“If you have any doubts,” Buckley said, “hear the tape. She was hysterical, for good reason. She was being shot at.”
“When you think your boyfriend is about to go to jail,” Piazza said, “yeah, you’re hysterical.”
In his closing arguments, Buckley emphasized Hall’s alleged disregard for human life, specifically the lives of nearby children.
“He believed he was in a relationship with this woman,” Buckley said. “She’s not returning his phone calls. Poor Kelsey made the unfortunate mistake of putting her son in her mother’s car. This man sees the car and believes it is her mother driving. He stops, caddy-corners his truck to block her on a public highway. … She’s terrified. She’s got a 4-year-old in the car, and he’s a 51-year-old man. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. …
“Jimmy Buffett had this line, ‘Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame.’ His next line is this: ‘But I know it’s my own damn fault.’ He said to cut him loose, because, in his words, ‘My old lady is in the hospital on a ventilator, so I shouldn’t have been fooling around.’ … It was dishonesty. He’s a dishonest person. He’s cheating on her. ‘This all serves me right.’ It does serve you right.”
The jury, comprised of three black women, two black men and seven white women, deliberated for an hour and a half. A possible lesser charge was introduced Thursday morning, which the jury found him guilty of. Hall will serve 6 months and pay $5,000.
“You’re something of a bully,” Williamson said. “That’s a problem, and you don’t need to repeat it anymore. We’re fortunate today nobody got killed. You’re probably lucky it was a bad shot on your part.”
