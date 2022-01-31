A teacher for all time

Tucker has touched generations, from national to state leaders, at Northeast Jones
If it seems like Mrs. Ann Tucker has taught at Northeast Jones High School forever, that’s because she has. She’s been on the faculty there since the school opened in August 1965, and at 82, she’s still making lesson plans, not retirement plans.
To put her career in perspective, consider this: Some of her students who went on to have teaching careers are now long retired. She is believed to be the longest-serving public school teacher in the state, in her 62nd year.
Mrs. Tucker taught a longtime U.S. Congresswoman, a future NBA star, a man who may soon be Mississippi’s governor and countless people who have served in leadership positions in the community or gone on to other successful endeavors.
“I can’t believe she’s still teaching … just amazing!” Sen. Marsha Wedgeworth Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said when asked about her last week. “I was just talking about Mrs. Tucker to my speechwriter and policy director. We were reviewing a document and I had questioned the tense of a verb.”
Blackburn has been known to diagram a sentence, if necessary, she admitted, so they conjugated the verb, just to make sure, before finalizing the draft. Even if the Democrats and Republicans can’t agree, the subjects and verbs must, at least on her watch.
“I guess you can say I learned my lessons well,” said Blackburn, an eight-term U.S. representative for Tennessee who was on Republican presidential nominee John McCain’s shortlist for vice president and began her first term as senator in 2019. “Never would I have been able to write three books without the solid base of knowledge that I received from Mrs. Tucker. Anyone who has been under her tutelage is indeed fortunate.”
State Auditor Shad White of Sandersville agreed. Mrs. Tucker was his ninth-grade English teacher before he went on to graduate from Ole Miss, then was awarded a prestigious Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University before going on to earn his degree from Harvard Law School.
“I still remember her jumping on top of her desk to make Shakespeare ‘come alive,’” said White, who is a front-runner to be Mississippi’s next governor. “There has never been a more dedicated educator. She’s been an inspiration to generations of students, and I still think of her when I crack open one of Shakespeare’s plays. Those of us who learned from her are forever in her debt.”
When Mrs. Tucker attended a presentation he made at Jones College, White told the audience, “I have to make sure to use correct grammar because my English teacher is here,” she said, chuckling at the memory. But that’s the kind of respect she commands.
Kenny Payne, who starred for the Tigers’ basketball team before leading Louisville to the NCAA championship in 1983 and going on to the NBA, was once in her class, too.
“He came by to see me a couple of years ago,” she said with a smile. “He and his family are fine quality folks.
“We have a lot of fine people out here,” she said, referring to the students and the workers, from the custodial and cafeteria staff to the administration.
The mostly working-class community that makes up Northeast Jones has always been tight-knit, even when the doors first opened — if there were doors in those early days, while construction continued.
“When we opened, it was horrible, because the school wasn’t even finished yet,” she recalled.
But the buildings weren’t what made things special for the Powers Community children who know longer had to go to high school in Ellisville.
“The kids just blended so well,” she said. “They blended into something special. Not perfect, but special.”
For 61 years, she has been in Building 1, Classroom 12 teaching English to students in grades 9-12. She was also the Beta Club sponsor for 20-plus years. Future HGTV star Erin Rasberry Napier was one of her students there.
Even with that impressive resumé of people she’s influenced over the years, she said, “I’m most proud of all the everyday people who have turned out to be fantastic adults.”
Mrs. Tucker graduated from Glade High School and JCJC before getting her degree in elementary education from Southern Miss. She went to work first at Ovett Elementary — where classes were so small that two grades were in one classroom — and that’s where she developed a love for her profession.
“They had the best outlook, and it rubbed off on me,” Mrs. Tucker said.
She also learned that she wanted to teach older students, so she went from there to Myrick High before ending up at NEJ.
“I love children, but I like teaching the ones who are at an age where sarcasm works,” she said with a laugh.
Over the whiteboard, a crocheted pillow in the school colors black and gold, dangles with words of warning, not about participles, but attitude: “No Whining.”
When asked about it, Mrs. Tucker smiled and explained, “I know nobody wants to hear me whine, and if I do, I figure they’re going to ask for equal time, so I don’t open that door.”
That no-nonsense approach doesn’t mean she lacks compassion, though. The truth is, she has a softer spot for students than many fellow educators and parents.
“I do love kids,” she said, “and I let them be kids. I don’t try to make them be adults. I accept them as they are. I don’t try to make them act as if they’re 25 years old. They’re not.
“I never have had discipline problems. I’m up front with them — there’s nothing fake about me — and I will respect you for who you say you are, until you prove different.”
But there is a firm line between her and her kind spirit that she makes clear to those in her class: “I love you, but I’m not your buddy,” she said.
Mrs. Tucker comes from a “long line of teachers,” including her mother Laura Annis Strickland Touchstone, who taught at Ellisville, Glade and Myrick before dying of cancer at age 52.
She and her husband of 62 years Mack have two daughters who dabble in the family business, too. Amy Blue is a first-grade assistant at East Jones Elementary and Phyllis Wagnon is retired from the staff development department at Ellisville State School and now serves as a substitute teacher at NEJ.
“I taught a lot of the teachers who work here now,” Mrs. Tucker said.
In fact, her boss — NEJ Supervising Principal Dr. Jennifer Lowery — was a mere mischievous teen at the school at a time Mrs. Tucker was well past the time she could have retired. Lowery wasn’t in her class — except for that time she swapped places with twin sister Dana.
“She says she knew the whole time,” Lowery said, laughing at the memory.
Mrs. Tucker taught her daughters and all three grandsons, too.
“We sat here like we didn’t know each other,” she said.
These days, she’s teaching special classes on Mississippi writers and African American writers. She still grades for grammar, and she also teaches oral communication.
“You don’t have to have perfect grammar when you’re out talking to your friends, but you need to know how to communicate — speaking and writing — because people do make assumptions about you based on your communication skills,” she said. “It’s important.”
That’s something that hasn’t changed in her 61 years of teaching, even with all of the technological advancements and bureaucratic setbacks, as many critics of public education would characterize what they call the politicization of public education.
Mrs. Tucker doesn’t get caught up in all of that. She just answers her calling with the same passion and same outlook she had in her 20s.
“One thing has never changed,” she said. “Kids want someone to love, and they want someone to love them.”
Her approach is indeed timeless, said Superintendent Tommy Parker.
“Mrs. Tucker is an outstanding example of a teacher committed to her students and profession,” he said. “She has taught and influenced literally thousands of students in her career and served as a model mentor for many young educators.
“She lives by the short phrase written on the board in her room, ‘Attitude is Everything.’ Even after 60-plus years in the teaching profession, she continues to prepare students for their future because she understands that education is the foundation for whatever her students might choose to do after high school.”
People who have paid into the Public Employees’ Retirement System for 25 years can leave their jobs and begin receiving full benefits. Those who stay much longer often say that they’re “losing money” if they continue working.
Mrs. Tucker has heard that logic more times than she can count, and she scoffs.
“I tell them, ‘I’m still working so people like you can retire,’” she said. “I’m fine if I never draw a penny of my retirement.”
She’s content on the Myrick farm that’s been in her family going on a seventh generation, where she works in the yard and raises Australian shepherds, but she’s not ready to be there full-time.
“I just wait and see every year,” she said when asked how long she plans to continue in the classroom. “I love life and still have a high energy level.”
And there are still students who need encouragement, guidance and the benefit of her wisdom. There’s so much to teach that isn’t in a textbook, she said.
“I will never stop encouraging kids to go to college — even if it’s just for a year and they don’t get a degree,” she said. “They will grow up so much in that year.”
The many tech programs out there are “where the demand and money are now,” but no matter what students wind up doing, they will need communication skills, she said.
“I still get so much satisfaction out of doing this, and I’m still willing and able,” she said.
Mrs. Tucker and her husband are longtime members of Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church, where she served on the board of trustees for 15 years. She also served on the Board of Trustees for Jones County Junior College for 15 years, on the Human Rights Committee at Ellisville State School and as a member of the Jones County Cattlemen’s Association.
“She is amazing,” Wagnon said of her mom. “I would love to see all of the kids she has taught stand together on the football field … but it would probably take more than one.
“She just has a love for kids and believes that making a difference in someone’s life is a daily opportunity.”
That is, indeed, the secret to her longevity, Mrs. Tucker said.
“Seeing a child succeed energizes me,” she said. “Giving someone a chance at a better life is a gift, and God has truly blessed me.”
